Official Q&A with UWL’s Chancellor, Joe Gow





Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

As Welcome Week begins at UW-La Crosse, incoming and returning students make their way back to campus for another year. With a new school semester just around the corner, Chancellor Joe Gow gave a look into the 2016-2017 academic school year’s upcoming projects, campus goals and sense of community at UWL.

Q: What are you most excited for the 2016-2017 school year?

A: “I can’t wait to see everyone back on campus. This will be a special year, as our new student enrollment is at a near record-high level, and in January we’ll be opening our new Student Center.”

Q: What new or innovative building projects or programs are coming up in the 2016-2017 school year?

A: “We’re delighted to be starting construction of our new science labs building, and we hope to soon break ground for a new field house. These projects will make our university even stronger than it now is.”

Q: What has made you the most proud of UWL?

A: “I’m most proud of the fact that even though state legislators have dramatically reduced support for UWL, our students, staff and faculty continue to do great things—and we don’t put on any airs about our accomplishments.”

Q: For any incoming freshman, a new, independent environment might be intimidating at first. What advice can you give to make the first weeks more comfortable?

A: “I would advise them to take advantage of some of the many great programs our university offers. The key is to get out and meet people. It might take a little time to make new friends, but those relationships will come—and they will last a lifetime.”

Q: What types of experiences or moments do you hope incoming and returning students have on campus this year?

A: “Someone much wiser than me once said, “Take your job seriously, but don’t take yourself seriously.” I think we’ll all do well to follow that advice: work through the challenges, and savor the good times. There will be plenty of surprises, both good and unwanted, this year.”

Q: What has been your favorite moment or experience on campus so far as Chancellor?

A: “My favorite moments as chancellor come each day when I walk around our campus. Everyone is so kind to me, and I’m very flattered to be asked to appear in selfies. I’m a very lucky person!”

Q: If there is one goal or achievement you want the students and campus as a whole to achieve, what would that goal be?

A: “I hope we all continue to try new ways of doing things and pursue lives full of intellectual curiosity.”

Q: How do you think UWL will continually improve itself, both through the student body and greater La Crosse community?

A: “I know that our people will continue to represent our university so very well. That’s why we’re so highly regarded in the La Crosse community and throughout our state and nation.”

Q: Finish this sentence: As of right now, UW-La Crosse is…

A: “… one of the best universities of its kind in the world.”