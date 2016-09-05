A rewarding summer internship at Kohl’s for Racquet Copy Editor
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
From June to August, I had the opportunity to intern at Kohl’s Corporate Offices in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. In the Store Operations & Experience department, I was a communications intern for a team who serves as the liaison between corporate and every Kohl’s department store in the country. As an intern, I gained professional experiences such as building connections with associates throughout the company, practicing professionalism first hand and implementing my interpersonal communications skills I learned my freshman year into my professional demeanor. My experience at Kohl’s has not only allowed me to gain an insight in a corporate and retail environment but also what it feels like to have a first job out of college.
Currently, I am studying English: Rhetoric and Writing and Spanish at UW-La Crosse, where my strengths lie in writing and editing. Fortunately, my position as a communications intern allowed me to practice and expand those skills with the duties of my internship by writing articles for the corporate and store websites that Kohl’s uses to communicate with their associates. I also wrote communication for various team members in many different formats such as emails, proposals and documents.
Surrounded by interns in various departments, such as technical design, marketing, technology and facilities, I was the needle in the haystack by being the only communications intern in the company. However, I made connections and new friends from different universities and departments in the company. In addition to myself, other interns felt positively impacted by their experience at Kohl’s.
Apparel Design Intern Erin O’Leary from Kent State University in Ohio expressed, “The internship gives you a look into the bigger picture of designing for a corporate company. It’s also definitely a good gauge on what an actual position there would be like instead of random tasks and running errands.” She continued, “The people at Kohl’s are very good at making you feel welcome and part of the team.”
Interning at Kohl’s was a rewarding experience that I will never forget. I didn’t expect half the things I experience or witness. In addition to experience, the accommodations that Kohl’s provides their interns is incredible. They pay for summer housing as well as transportation to corporate each day. Another intern expressed similar thoughts.
Buying Intern Jordan Peterson from the University of Wisconsin-Madison stated, “The internship experience was beyond my expectations! Kohl’s went above and beyond to provide amazing accommodations for all interns to make moving to Milwaukee as easy as possible.” She continued to discuss what she had learned by stating, “I learned so much by working first hand in the buying office, and it was crazy that they actually wanted and valued my opinion on important decisions.”
This summer I explored the professional world and built strong relationships with my fellow team members and associates in departments across the company. My internship allowed me to become a stronger professional, improve my skills and challenge my areas of opportunity. I encourage all students to apply for internships to take the opportunity to expand their horizons to discover themselves in a professional setting.
I work at a Kohl’s store in Michigan and came across this article as I was trying to get to the Kohl’s sight to pay my bill. I was hired on seasonally almost three years ago and have been surprised at how much I, like Mary, have enjoyed my experience with the company, even though more at a field level.
I was also surprised by some of the wording and techniques used in this article. Mary is obviously a talented writer, using many complex sentences and great examples, but it seems some of the details of good writing have been missed either by her and/or your publication.
Maybe English rules and grammar have changed since I was in school. If not, isn’t it more correct to say 1) “I was a communications intern for a team WHICH IS the LIAISON between corporate….” (I can see how this could go either way) 2) “…INCORPORATING my interpersonal communications skills I learned my freshman year into my professional demeanor. ” (rather than “implementing”) 3) “…my position as a communications intern allowed me to practice and…” (no comma after “intern”) 4) “OTHER interns expressed…” (not “Another) 5) ‘I learned so much by working first hand in the buying office, and it was crazy…’ (comma before “and” because of the two complete sentences)
I realize this is nit-picky, but that’s what writing and for sure editing need to be in order to be effective. Please correct me if i am indeed the one wrong.
[Reply]
adviser Reply:
September 6th, 2016 at 10:33 am
Trish,
Thank you so much for your comments on the article “A rewarding summer internship at Kohl’s for Racquet Copy Editor.” I am so glad that you are enjoying your experience with Kohl’s, and am so glad that you found this article online. Many of the things that you mention (commas, word choice, etc.) are based on personal writing style and preference, which we encourage at The Racquet as a student-run newspaper. There was a typo that you mentioned within the article that I have fixed. I appreciate your diligence and attention to detail!
I hope you continue to read The Racquet via our website!
Sincerely,
Heidi Gempeler, Editor-in-Chief
[Reply]