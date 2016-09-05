A rewarding summer internship at Kohl’s for Racquet Copy Editor

From June to August, I had the opportunity to intern at Kohl’s Corporate Offices in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. In the Store Operations & Experience department, I was a communications intern for a team who serves as the liaison between corporate and every Kohl’s department store in the country. As an intern, I gained professional experiences such as building connections with associates throughout the company, practicing professionalism first hand and implementing my interpersonal communications skills I learned my freshman year into my professional demeanor. My experience at Kohl’s has not only allowed me to gain an insight in a corporate and retail environment but also what it feels like to have a first job out of college.

Currently, I am studying English: Rhetoric and Writing and Spanish at UW-La Crosse, where my strengths lie in writing and editing. Fortunately, my position as a communications intern allowed me to practice and expand those skills with the duties of my internship by writing articles for the corporate and store websites that Kohl’s uses to communicate with their associates. I also wrote communication for various team members in many different formats such as emails, proposals and documents.

Surrounded by interns in various departments, such as technical design, marketing, technology and facilities, I was the needle in the haystack by being the only communications intern in the company. However, I made connections and new friends from different universities and departments in the company. In addition to myself, other interns felt positively impacted by their experience at Kohl’s.

Apparel Design Intern Erin O’Leary from Kent State University in Ohio expressed, “The internship gives you a look into the bigger picture of designing for a corporate company. It’s also definitely a good gauge on what an actual position there would be like instead of random tasks and running errands.” She continued, “The people at Kohl’s are very good at making you feel welcome and part of the team.”

Interning at Kohl’s was a rewarding experience that I will never forget. I didn’t expect half the things I experience or witness. In addition to experience, the accommodations that Kohl’s provides their interns is incredible. They pay for summer housing as well as transportation to corporate each day. Another intern expressed similar thoughts.

Buying Intern Jordan Peterson from the University of Wisconsin-Madison stated, “The internship experience was beyond my expectations! Kohl’s went above and beyond to provide amazing accommodations for all interns to make moving to Milwaukee as easy as possible.” She continued to discuss what she had learned by stating, “I learned so much by working first hand in the buying office, and it was crazy that they actually wanted and valued my opinion on important decisions.”

This summer I explored the professional world and built strong relationships with my fellow team members and associates in departments across the company. My internship allowed me to become a stronger professional, improve my skills and challenge my areas of opportunity. I encourage all students to apply for internships to take the opportunity to expand their horizons to discover themselves in a professional setting.