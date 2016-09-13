Letter to the Editor: New Science Lab Building





Thanks for the nice front page headline article on the new Science Lab Building now under construction. That is on schedule to be completed in fall of 2018. Phase II was slated to be constructed beginning in 2018 with it opening in fall of 2020. That was to be after the planned demolition of the current Cowley Hall of Science, built in 1965. However, Phase II has been put on hold due to a state moratorium on new buildings on UW campuses. At this time, the old building will be left up until at least 2024. Phase II is being called Phase Never by some as it is currently not known what will happen then. Current lab classrooms and research areas will be moved to Phase I when it is completed. However, offices and other areas in the current building will remain there until at least 2024, and perhaps longer.

I would welcome comments and input on this here in the Racquet from students, staff, faculty, and administrators.

Bob Allen

Planetarium Director

Professor Emeritus, Physics Department

allen.robe@uwlax.edu