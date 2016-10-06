Career Fair provides students many professional opportunities





Firm handshakes, smiles, and “elevators pitches” were present at yesterday’s UW-La Crosse Career Fair in Valhalla, Cartwright. About 70 employers from across Wisconsin came to talk to students about potential jobs and internship opportunities. From Associated Bank to Target, diverse companies and organizations provided students with various majors and minors a chance to discuss their experiences as well as future opportunities after graduation. In addition to employers, graduate school recruiters came to ask questions about further schooling.

After signing in and putting on a name tag, students were welcomed into Valhalla to start their exploration. UWL senior and Career Services Intern Meagan Rummage commented on the various opportunities at the career fair. She said, “One of the great things about the career fair is that it provides a lot of different areas for students to prepare for their careers.”

In addition to talking to employers one on one, Rummage said, “Students can get their LinkedIn photos taken where we take them on plain backdrop either a white or black and photo shop those out and put in the color of the students’ choice.” Multiple students waited in line to get their picture taken that they can use for professional purposes.

The various opportunities at the career fair gave students a chance to learn about professionalism and practice their interview skills. UWL Career Advisor Karolyn Bald discussed the impact the fair has on our students. She explained, “It gives the students an opportunity to get in front of the employers one on one. I just had a student come in and say, ‘I never would have gotten anywhere if I didn’t have a change to talk to somebody. I am not sure my resume sells it as well as I can personally.’”

She further continued by discussing why employers come to UWL every year. She said, “These employers come here because they want UWL students. A lot of them have said we have really strong quality students here and have had really great discussions.”

Not only do students benefit from the career fair, employers gained insight on potential job candidates from our university. Quad Graphics Recruiting Coordinator, Meg Shilling, spoke about how this biannual fair impacts the company. Shilling said, “Quad Graphics has a lot of UWL alumni because we hire high caliber students and that’s what La Crosse students are.”

Shilling further discussed what they look for in potential employees. She stated, “We don’t look for majors. We look for characteristics like flexibility, adaptability and communication skills. And lot of the student amplify that. They show it not only in their demeanor at these fairs, but also in their resumes and interview process.”

At the Career Fair, students had the chance to network with numerous employers and learn about the types of jobs that are available to them. If you would like to learn more about the employers that came to the fair yesterday or the Career Services Office, you can visit their website at https://www.uwlax.edu/career-services/ or visit their office in 1140 Centennial Hall.