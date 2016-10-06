Women’s Volleyball Makes Comeback Against Titans





LA CROSSE, Wis. – The UW-La Crosse women’s volleyball team continued their successful season Wednesday night as they won in four sets, 3-1, against the UW-Oshkosh Titans. Extending their record to 16-3 and their conference record to 2-1, the Eagles proved once again that they are a team to be reckoned with this season.

After getting off to a slow start in the first game, the Eagles stormed into the lead and fought hard to the win settling the score at 25-22.

Following their first win, the second game kept the Eagle’s success rolling. Winning the second, they took it convincingly, 25-19, with relative ease.

The third was by far the most thrilling of the games. Finding themselves down 5 and the Titans on the cusp of winning the set, the Eagles fought back and made it a tied game. Although they ended up losing, they were able to make it a 28-30 game after having been down for most of the set.

To close out the match and claim victory, the Eagles soared in the fourth and final game, winning it 25-15 and making it a decisive victory.

This was an astounding win for the Eagles, as they bounced back from a close loss that they suffered against 18th ranked Elmhurst College at the UW-Oshkosh Invitational last Saturday.

Ashley and Jill Entinger shined for the Eagles, both contributing 19 kills and adding 4 blocks apiece. Marisa Johnson, Maddie Entinger, and Stephanie Henk all contributed 2 aces to the victory. Other statistical leaders included Maddie Entinger with 60 assists and Stephanie Henk with 16 digs.

The Eagles next match will be another conference matchup on 10/8 against the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in Stevens Point. And their next home game will be on 10/19 against the University of Wisconsin River Falls.