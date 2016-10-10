UWL Theatre presents the world premiere of Sandy Hook Play

On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot twenty children and six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT. The tragedy riveted–and broke the hearts–of the entire nation. One of those hearts being that of playwright, Eric Ulloa. Six months after the shooting, Eric traveled to Newtown and interviewed members of the community just wanting to “hear stories and to give people a chance to unload.” What he discovered? “Their stories are lessons that we all need to be learning from.”

This Friday, the UW-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts presents the world premiere of Eric Ulloa’s 26 Pebbles, an inspiring new play about the tragic 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

The beauty of this play is that it does not function to preach gun rights or leave the audience in sorrow. 26 Pebbles shares the real stories of the Newtown community who ask important questions about mental illnesses, forgiveness, and moving forward. They teach us how to love.

Following the performances October 15, 16, and 20, the cast will be joined on stage by a variety of guest artists and speakers –including the playwright and members of the National Association of School Psychologists- to discuss the play and related topics.

26 Pebbles will play at 7:30 p.m. October 14-15 and October 20-22 with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on October 16 and 23 in Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts at 16th and Vine streets. Talkback sessions will follow October 16 and October 20 to discuss the play and related topics.

Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 10. Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for senior/non UWL students and $5 for UWL students; call (608) 785-8522.

If you go—

Who: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts

What: 26 Pebbles by Eric Ulloa

Where: Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts, located on 16th and Vine streets.

When: October 14-15 & 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and October 16 & 23 at 2:00 p.m.

Admission: $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and non-UWL students, $5 UWL students; call (608) 785-8522. Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 10. Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times.

Cast: Kendra Andreska, John Divney, Maya Dougherty-Harris, Olivia Dubiel, Mitchell Gray, Avital Maltinski, Aamer Mian, Kelsey Norton, Maxwell Ward, Elissa Wolf