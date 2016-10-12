Professional Writing Speaker Series begins Thursday

Starting this Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. in WING 102, the Professional Writing Speaker Series will begin and allow students to listen to professional writers discuss their backgrounds and experiences. Not only do students have the opportunity to learn more about the professional writing field from the employers, they also have the chance to ask questions and network with them.

Since this spring semester, the Professional Writing Speaker Series has offered UWL students a chance to learn about difference positions within the professional writing field. The speaker series to open to professional writing minors and any student interested in the field. Many of the professional writers who are speaking this semester are UWL alumni. Therefore, students can ask the professionals about their experiences at UWL and the transition from college to a full time position. Various organizations will be represented by their employees, such as Management Concepts, National Co+op Grocers, Gundersen Health System, Fastenal and Business Insights.

UWL Senior and Professional Writing Minor Meagan Rummage has attended the speaker series in the past. Rummage discussed what the series means to students. She said, “The professional writer speaker series is more than just a group of speaker of another lecture.” Rummage continued, “It is an opportunity for students, of all disciplines to experience professional communication at work in real-world situations and setting that they will probably encounter in their own careers in the future.”

Assistant Professor of English Dr. Lindsay Steiner is the organizer of the speaker series and one of the Professional Writing Minor advisors. Dr. Steiner discussed the impact this speaker series has on our students. Dr. Steiner said, “We’ve developed the Professional Writing Speaker Series to provide UWL students with opportunities to learn more about the field of Professional Writing from working professionals and recent alumni.”

Dr. Steiner also discussed how the Professional Writing Minor can impact students and provide various learning opportunities. She continued, “The minor already emphasizes community engagement through course-embedded client service projects and internships, but we are always looking for additional ways to connect students with the community and employers.”

Furthermore, Dr. Steiner noted how attending these events will benefit students academically and professionally. She stated, “These events allow students to learn more about what professional writers do in their jobs, and also serve as networking opportunities for students looking to connect with professionals. Most careers require written communication as a key skill, and this Speaker Series will illustrate how broad and applicable such skills can be.”

If you want to learn about the Professional Writing Minor, the field or job opportunities, attend the speaker series this Thursday. Ruth Famojuro, a Content Development Expert and Learning Content Strategist at Management Concepts, is the first speaker of the series. If you would like additional information on the event or have questions, you can visit the UWL Professional Writing Minor Website: https://www.uwlax.edu/english/advising-overview/minors/professional-writing-minor/#tab-professional-writing-speaker-series.