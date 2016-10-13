UW-L Paddle Ball 2016 mixes fun with intense competition





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

When many of us think of the game of ping-pong we have memories of intense volleys in our friends basements, or struggling to avoid sending the ball directly into the net. What usually coincides with these memories is the joy and frustration a person receives from playing a simple yet often exhilarating recreational activity. The Paddle

Battle gives UW-La Crosse students the chance to compete in bracket style tournament where the winner moves on until the champion is crowned.

This years event contained a mixed variety of people with skill and others just looking to play for fun, with a maximum of thirty-two participants in the bracket. Vicki Vinokur, a Sports Club and Events Graduate Assistant who was helping run the event, mentioned how she would like to see a second bracket added in the future to split up the competitive players into a separate group. “We’re looking into adding a second division next year that way it’s more equal and so many people don’t get turned down.” She even admitted her own skill might not make it into the competitive bracket, saying: “personally, I know I’m very bad so adding another bracket would be beneficial for people like me.” Regardless of the individual skill level everyone involved had a constant smile on his or her face while playing, and you could tell immediately that the event was a success just by the turnout and atmosphere.

The tournament only has room for a small amount of participants and this was evident by the eagerness of the players waiting to get a table and opponent. Out of the maximum of thirty-two participants allowed twenty-nine were already in attendance just ten minutes after the three hour long event started. You can see why after realizing that the Paddle Battle began mainly by student demand, Vicki mentioned: “we have a really big turn out for table tennis and people are always playing here throughout the day.” As someone who’s played ping-pong at the Recreational Eagle Center before I’m personally well aware of how lucky you have to be to find even one of the two open tables available.

One of the popular aspects of the Paddle Battle is that it is a free event for all students, faculty, and staff. Participants are given a time slot when their first match begins and then progress from there based on random placement in the bracket for all involved. The event is a fun experience no matter what level you’re at, and you have nothing to lose by participating. The demand will only increase and it’s definitely an event that anyone could have a blast participating in.