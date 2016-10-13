Colin Kaepernick Doesn’t Owe America an Apology

Protesting has long been a staple of American society, especially in regards to social justice issues. The ability to voice your opinion in a peaceful yet purposeful way has been a longstanding tradition in our country, and that simply shouldn’t change. From Martin Luther King Jr. to one of the most iconic sports figures of all time, Muhammad Ali; this public vocalization of opinion has been occurring for well over fifty years, so why are Americans now so offended by it? Ali participated in his own form of protest by refusing to be drafted into the U.S. army for the Vietnam War.

He stated plainly: “I ain’t got no quarrel with those Vietcong.” In hindsight this act is seen as one of the defining moments in Ali’s legacy and one that helped him to transcend the barrier of just an athlete to a complex human being in many American’s eyes. While his situation is drastically different than Kaepernicks, they essentially share the same principles. Both were standing up, or kneeling in Kaepernick’s case, for a topic they personally felt strong enough about to go against the social norms and take relentless criticism for.

Being able to have this right is something we often take for granted unless it is directly brought to our attention on a large public stage such as an NFL game.

Take a moment to think about the social justice issues you are passionate for, or even topics in the news recently that have sparked your interest. Now imagine controlling an immense amount of social power just due to your job title. To remain reticent while knowing you have the potential to create long-lasting change for the world is unacceptable and cowardly. Without public voices the world wouldn’t progress, and as a nation that prides itself in leading the way in social progression this is exactly the type of act that is required for it to occur in the first place. Kneeling for the national anthem was controversial among many, and understandably so, but it should be a part of the overall conversation that Kaepernick is attempting to create, not dominate it. Kneeling during a moment many Americans consider sacred was a purposeful action chosen to gain more attention, so the controversy only adds fuel to the fire. This may have been his intent all along, and although it has angered many, it certainly has worked. Being free to loathe Kaepernick’s method of protest and vocalize this relies on the same rights he originally used to voice his own opinion; so to say he should apologize for his actions would be ludicrous.

While his methods are a point in particular we can all debate on individually, I think it’s salient we remember that he owes us absolutely no apology, and he is just as much an American as any of us. The ability to become more than just a face that is valued for your athletic accomplishments and your entertainment value in primetime television is something not everyone is capable of. Michael Jordan failed at this by staying silent throughout his entire career, but is still beloved by nearly everyone. Kaepernick has admitted he knew backlash would come, and he embraces it by using it as a tool to implore others to join the conversation about social justice, rather than overlooking it. As individuals we all make this choice on a daily basis, do you want to be a part of the change or the problem? Inaction can be more detrimental in some cases and complacency will benefit no one. Recognize Kaepernick’s actions as a fundamental aspect of American freedom and stop asking for an apology.