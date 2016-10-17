Yogi, Mystic and Visionary Sadhguru visits UWL

Mary Purdy Sadhguru meditates on stage luring in an almost sold-out crowd.





On Oct. 12 UWL students and community members gathered to fill Valhalla and listened to one of India’s most influential people, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva, talk about his experience as a yogi, mystic and visionary. Sadhguru’s stop in La Crosse during his North American Tour provided audience members a chance to learn about his mission as well as his new book entitled, “Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy.” At his interactive talk, Meet, Mingle, and Meditate, Sadhguru discussed what it means to be alive, in union and to be joyful. Through stories, analogies and jokes, Sadhguru shared his background and experiences to the audience.

Various organizations, including Mayo Clinic, Gundersen Health System, People’s Co-op, Isha Foundation, UWL Cultural Heritage Association of India (CHAI) and Multicultural Student Services, helped organize this event for about 750 participants which took about 4 months of planning. In addition to those organizations, a band, Sounds of Isha, provided background music for people taking their seats in Valhalla. They are all Isha Foundation volunteers from Chicago and have a passion for Indian music.

UWL Lecturer Ayesha Patnaik was the head organizer for the event. After reading a book about Sadhguru, entitled, “Midnights with the Mystic,” she became fascinated on how he described spiritually which became logical to her. Patnaik commented on why she chose to bring Sadhguru to our campus.

She said, “We have such a fabulous university, community, students, professors, and staff. And everyone is kind of spiritually hungry in a way. And I thought it would be a really nice to bring him (Sadhguru) to our campus and have him interact with our students and give a talk.”

In addition to Patnaik, mediator and core volunteer Benny Benegal helped coordinate the event. He plans the Public Relations activities for Isha Foundation, which is a foundation Sadhuguru founded. Benegal has been a practitioner of yoga for the past 8 and a half years under Saduguru’s guidance and has changed his ability to precise life and perspective. As a yogi, Sadhguru has provided him and others many tools for transformation.

Benegal gave an in-depth description of what a yogi is. He said, “A yogi is someone who has gone beyond the physical which is what spiritually really means. Someone who has transcended the physical limitations of the human being within the context of their body, their mind, their emotions and energies that are limited by the senses.”

Benegal also commented on what he believes Sadhguru hopes to achieve by visiting our campus and community. He stated, “He wants to impart a drop of spiritually of what it means for someone to experience first-hand, without reading scriptures or believe in a certain ideology. This is not a certain theology, philosophy, or concept—it is a technology for well-being.”

La Crosse was Sadhguru’s second to last stop in his tour. If you would like to learn more about his mission and his new book, “Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide To Joy,” you can visit the Isha Foundation website: http://isha.sadhguru.org.