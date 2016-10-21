UW-L Jazz Residency Welcomes the Rodriguez Brothers





Filed under Features, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Starting this Saturday, Oct. 22, the Grammy-nominated Rodriguez Brothers will be at UW-La Crosse for the Jazz Program’s 2nd annual Jazz Residency. During their visit, they will present master classes, work with students in rehearsal and perform with their bandmates and with students. Nominated for a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz, trumpeter Michael Rodriguez and pianist Robert Rodriguez will present their unique Latin Jazz style, integrating traditional and modern Afro Cuban, Brazilian, bolero and hardcore jazz favors. The Rodriguez Brothers Quartet includes bassist Carlos Henriques and drummer Henry Cole in addition to the brothers.

UWL Director of Jazz Studies and event coordinator Karyn Quinn has been planning this event since the spring semester. While she is the key planner in this event, she gets input from students and music colleagues for suggestions on how to utilize the group while they are in La Crosse. Quinn had heard the Rodriguez Brothers play as soloists and a group at the NY City Winter Jazz Fest. She chose to invite them to the Jazz Residency this year due to their diverse musical background and cultural experience.

Quinn discussed how the Jazz Residency events impact students. She said, “The Jazz Residency impacts the students in the Jazz Ensembles because they get to work one-to-one with professional artists. They have the opportunity to sit down and take a private lesson, discuss what it takes to be a professional in the industry, and learn about music from a different culture. The end result is that they begin to understand their own level of musicianship and learn how to continue to grow.”

Commenting on the unique experience La Crosse will have during Jazz Residency, she said, “The entire campus and community will get exposure to world class artists. They get to attend master class presentations and hear the artists talk about their music and life. The performance will touch the listener in many ways.”

Last October, four guest artists: composer and saxophonist, Dan Gaily, composer and trombonist, Dave Glenn, drummer, Todd Strait, and pianist, David Marck, were featured guests at the inaugural Jazz Residency. Many students enjoyed working and collaborating with the guest artists. UW-L fifth Year Senior, Anton Lenertz, commented on his experience last year.

Lenertz said, “Being able to play and learn from professionals of this caliber is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Their residency at our campus allows us to immerse ourselves in their vast knowledge of music and what it’s like playing professionally around the world.”

If you would like to listen to some jazz artists, attend one of the Rodriguez Brothers’ events. Their first event, “Rodriguez Brothers Master Class Presentation,” is this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1-3 p.m. in Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts. In addition, the following are other events open to the public: “Rodriguez Brothers Quartet Concert” on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Valhalla, Cartwright and “UW-L Jazz Ensembles and Guest Artists” on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Valhalla, Cartwright.

If you would like to learn about the UWL Jazz Program or have questions about the upcoming events, you can visit their website: http://www.uwlax.edu/music/jazz/.