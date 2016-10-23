Celebrating Loving Day with IOPA

UW-La Crosse’s Intercultural Organization Promoting Awareness (IOPA) celebrated Loving Day Wednesday from 11am-4pm in the Hall of Nations. Loving Day, which is nationally celebrated on June 12th, celebrates the anniversary of the 1967 Supreme Court decision in the case of Loving v. Virginia. Before the case, interracial marriage was banned by state laws. The Lovings were found guilty under these state laws and sentenced them to a jail term of one to three years. Their sentence was granted a suspension on the term of the couple leaving the state of Virginia for 25 years. The couple then moved to Washington D.C. Although it is not officially recognized as a holiday by the U.S. government, it is one of the biggest multiracial celebrations in the United States.

IOPA Vice President Justine Capetillo said she learned about the Loving case in one of her Ethnic and Racial Studies classes and wanted to increase campus awareness about the historic decision. “A lot of us would not be here without it,” says Capetillo, “so it’s cool to give a voice to mixed students on campus.” IOPA first created their Loving Day program last year and have decided to celebrate it annually. The event consisted of a self-guided tour through a gallery of multiracial faces and families, as well as some stories of multiracial students on campus.

IOPA member Jamie Capetillo said the organization developed the idea for the event after attending the Critical Mixed Race Studies Conference. When the members of IOPA saw the Loving Day organization in attendance, they decided to do something to honor it at UWL. During the event held in the Hall of Nations, IOPA also featured the film trailer for the upcoming movie depicting the Supreme Court case and the couple involved. In order to continue the celebration of multiracial families, IOPA hopes to show the film on campus in the future. For now, however, they plan on going to see the film when it hits theaters November 4.

“Most of the diversity organizations on campus have more of a monoracial focus,” says Justine, “so IOPA and its events are more of a space for mixed students.” The IOPA Vice President hopes this event and others like it will reach mixed students all over campus. Even if they are not presently involved with the organization, she hopes they will consider joining and help IOPA put on more events like their Loving Day celebration. Even if students are not involved with the organization, IOPA believes it is still important to celebrate Loving Day. At the event, students were able to learn about its historical context. In fact, when President Barack Obama’s parents were married, it was illegal in 22 states. Since 1980, interracial marriages have seen an increase and are currently at an all-time high. Now, one in seven new U.S. marriages is interracial or interethnic. On June 12th in 1967, the love and courage of one couple changed a nation, and IOPA was honored to celebrate it on the UWL campus.