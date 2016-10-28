Multicultural Fashion Show





The first annual multicultural fashion show was hosted by Laux Hall along with the Students Educating and Embracing Diversity program (SEEDs) on Wednesday, Oct 26 at Eagle Basement.

The fashion show featured student models displaying cultural wear from around the world. The goal of this event was to educate people on different cultures as well as culture appropriation.

Before the show began, Luke Visser, the Laux hall director, gave a short presentation on cultural appropriation, cultural appreciation, and cultural exchange. The presentation focused on defining what these were exactly, what they look like, and how they can affect others. The main take-away from this was that assimilation is not the same as appropriation. It’s important to appreciate and celebrate different cultures but to also respect them on a day-to-day basis. Events like the multicultural fashion show are great places to assimilate with different cultures without appropriating them. Visser stressed how important it is to be culturally aware, because appropriating someone else’s culture is hurtful and disrespectful.

The models then took to the runway. There were six models total exhibiting authentic fashion from various cultures including Ho Chunk, Chinese, Japanese, African, and Black American. The outfits were all very beautiful and elegant, incorporating traditional elements of color, styles, and textures. The models also displayed make-up and hair that was appropriate for the culture they were representing.

Jaliyah Wesley, one of the models, commented on why she participated in the fashion show “I did it because I like to show off the African culture side of me.” For many of the other models, it gave them similar pride and joy to embrace their culture and share it with others by wearing traditional clothing in the show.

Visser said “Here, we are able to give a space to wear clothes to display one’s culture and to be comfortable doing so.” He continued to talk about the goal of the event, “We really want to teach about the hurt that misrepresentation can cause.”

With Halloween right around the corner, it is important to remember the cultures not just costumes. Often, when it comes to costumes, stereotyping cultures can occur. It can be difficult to understand the hurt that culture appropriation can cause. It is imperative to be aware of what culture appropriation is and how it can negatively affect others. The bottom line: it is important to be culturally aware every day of the year.