Three Ensembles Showcased at Fall Concert





Filed under Features, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

With various selections from multiple musical time periods, the Fall Choral Concert featured UW-L’s Concert Choir, Women’s Chorus, and Chamber Choir on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Annett Recital Hall in the Center for the Arts. Since September, the three ensembles have been rehearsing in order to prepare for their first concert of the semester. The ensembles rehearse for multiple hours each week ranging from 2 hours to 4 hours. Members of the ensembles are studying various academic fields, such as English: Rhetoric and Writing, Theatre Performance, Music Performance, and Biomedical Science.

The Concert Choir sang our nation’s anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” to begin the concert. Featured in various films, trailers, and advertisements, Carl Orff’s “O Fortuna” was performed after, showcasing multiple dynamic changes throughout the piece. Concert Choir is under the direction of Director of Choral Music Activities and Professor Dr. Gary Walth. The choir contains about 55 mixed choir students where most of the members are underclassmen. UW-L Junior, Political Science Education Major, Mason Kittleson, has performed in Concert Choir for the last 3 years. He discussed what being in an ensemble means to him.

Kittleson said, “For me, Concert Choir is a thrill. We have such great young talent. Being able to be a leader to these students and sing with them like they have been here for years is a great experience.”

He also talked about the Concert Choir’s tour next year. He said, “The fact we are all going to Carnegie Hall this summer is exciting. I am very honored to be part of this group led by Dr. Walth for his last year before he retires.”

Conducted by UW-L Associate Music Lecturer Ms. Janette Hanson, UW-L Women’s Chorus was the second group to perform at the concert. This female choir made up of 45 members sang 5 pieces. One specific piece included was David N. Childs’ “Weep No More,” which captured the choir’s light and blended sound.

With repertoire from the fourteenth through seventeenth century, the eleven singers of Chamber Choir captivated the audience with poetry and song. This choir is under the direction of UW-L Associate Music Professor Dr. Terence Kelly. Singing in multiple languages including English, French, Italian, and German the performers showcased their musical talents as well as their theatre skills by citing monologues before each piece.

UW-L Senior, Music Performance Major, Megan McCarthy, is a member of both Women’s Chorus and Chamber Choir. McCarthy commented on what it means to be a part of two ensembles.

She shared, “I love it! I don’t think I have ever been in less than two ensembles at UW-L. Both groups are a different dynamic but bring me joy just the same!”

All three of the ensembles will be performing again this semester at various dates and times. If you would like more information or have questions about upcoming choral concerts or other performances in the UW-L Department of Music, you can visit their website: https://www.uwlax.edu/music/performances–events/.