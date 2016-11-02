Tenor Bass Association Makes Debut after Ten Years





Since 2006, UW-L’s vocal jazz ensemble, Tenor Bass Association (T.B.A.), has been hibernating. However, a new group of young and talented musicians stepped up to the plate this year and premiered as T.B.A. for the Fall Vocal Jazz Concert on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4:00 p.m. in Anette Recital Hall. This year’s ensemble includes 9 male students in various grades. They meet twice a week under the direction of UW-L Director of Choral Studies and Professor Dr. Gary Walth. Although, vocal jazz students typically get credit for being in the group, this year’s members are doing this as an extracurricular activity.

T.B.A captured the audiences’ attention with a performance of “Up On The Roof” by beginning the concert. The ensemble then transitioned into their next song, “At Your Request,” which is a medley of 1950/1960’s Doo-Wop songs, including The Moffatts’ “Do Wah Diddy Diddy.” Another song within the medley was “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” which was made famous by The Tokens. With dancing and acting, T.B.A. entertained the audience from start to finish.

UW-L Junior, English: Rhetoric and Writing student, Kenny Stowe, is a member of T.B.A. Stowe expressed what the ensemble means to him. Stowe commented, “It feels really humbling to be in a group that has so much competition. I can’t begin to explain the gratitude and thanks to both of the directors for doing this on their free time. It shows that music is more than just a job for them, and that they care about us.”

UW-L Sophomore Matthew Knoll is also a member of T.B.A. This is the first time he has been in a vocal jazz ensemble at UW-L. Knoll discussed his experience and how it has impacted him as a musician.

Knoll said, “T.B.A has been amazing. It has really given me a new perspective on how I can learn and grow as [a] musician as well [as] giving me a different way to express myself. I am excited to restart the tradition of T.B.A here at UW-L and I am looking forward to more concerts in the future.”

In addition to T.B.A., the Fall Vocal Jazz Concert featured two other UW-L vocal jazz ensembles: Collegiates and La Capella. With selections from various composers including Lennon and McCartney, Paul Simon and Bart Howard, the ensembles showcased their jazz talents through singing and scatting. Collegiates is also under direction of Dr. Walth while La Capella is directed by UW-L Assistant Professor Janette Hanson and Dr. Walth. Bassist, Colin Johnson, and drummer, Joel Tock, performed background instrumental music for multiple pieces.

The Fall Vocal Jazz Concert was the first concert of the season for the ensembles. With over 20 performances from students in the Music Department, this was the third in the series during the 2016-2017 school year at UW-L. If you would like more information or have questions about upcoming vocal jazz concerts or other performances in the UW-L Department of Music, you can visit their website: https://www.uwlax.edu/music/performances–events/.