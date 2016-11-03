Discovering Wisdom: Mastering Disturbing Emotions





Discovering Wisdom: Mastering Disturbing Emotions was an event sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Diamond Way Buddhist Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 247 Graff Main Hall. John Christopherson, a member of the Diamond Way Buddhist Center in Madison gave a lecture on Buddhist techniques of mastering disturbing emotions. The event aimed to help others understand how one can corral disturbances that can block the mind’s enlightened nature. Buddhist believe that behind our thoughts and ideas (even the disturbing ones) is enlightened wisdom.

Christopherson lectured on the subject of disturbing emotions and the effective methods Buddhism has to offer on the subject. One of the main methods of corralling unwanted thoughts was through the practice of meditation, calming the body and mind, as well as continuously living each day with a conscious mind. Christopherson talked about his own personal experiences with this as well as experiences other members have had at Diamond Way Buddhist Centers.

Christopherson touched on many other subjects including how to avoid disturbing emotions, limitless potential of one’s self, and sources for happiness. On the latter, he explained how humans often try to find happiness through conditions. “If I have the new iPhone I will be happy,” Christopherson explained that this is not a way of finding happiness “that processes of ‘if I have this I will be happy’ will just keep going on and on.” All of the topics tied back to the techniques one must have in order to master unwanted disturbing emotions.

What are disturbing emotions? They are exactly what they sound like, emotions that are destructive to us. Christopherson explained that, much like colors, there are three primary troubling emotions. Those three emotions are ignorance, attachment, and aversion. He continued to talk about how these emotions can damage people, why it is beneficial to live without them, and methods of mastering these unwanted emotions.

After the lecture, a question and answer session followed. The audience was able to ask Christopherson clarifying questions on the subject of disturbing emotions as well as other questions on Buddhism that they had. Finally, Christopherson led the group in a brief guided meditation. Christohperson gave an excellent lecture on the Buddhist ways of being at peace with your emotions and yourself. He sates “Buddhism is about freedom from negative thoughts, walking up each morning to the limitless potential of ourselves.”

Melissa Hammer and Alex Heyek, attendees of the event, both professed how much they learned from the event. “He talked about so much it’s hard to process all of it!” exclaimed Hammer. Heyek commented that he learned that “Happiness is inherent to the mind, I thought that was really interesting.” Hammer interjected, “When he said duality is a complete misconception, wow, that’s just crazy to think about, I need to think about that some more to grasp it.”

Christopherson and some of his friends helped establish Diamond Way Buddhist Centers in the Midwest in the early 2000s. He began teaching Buddhism there in 2006 and since then has traveled to Diamond Way Centers all over the world including the Americas and Europe. Christopherson currently resides with his wife, Madelyn, in Madison where he is an elementary school teacher.

For those who are further interested, the UW-L Diamond Way Buddhist Club holds campus meditation at 7 P.M. every Tuesday at 340 Cartwright.