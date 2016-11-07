UWL, get out and vote!
November 7, 2016
UWL, tomorrow is Election Day! Get out and vote for the following:
- President/Vice President
- United States Senator
- Representative in Congress
- State Senator
- Representative to the Assembly
- District Attorney
- County Clerk
- Treasurer
- Register of Deeds
Look at the following resources for more information on where to vote, what to bring to the polls, and more!
https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/content/407/437/1252/1262/default.aspx
http://libguides.uwlax.edu/voting
