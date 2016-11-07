The student news site of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

UWL, get out and vote!

November 7, 2016
Filed under Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






UWL, tomorrow is Election Day! Get out and vote for the following:

  • President/Vice President
  • United States Senator
  • Representative in Congress
  • State Senator
  • Representative to the Assembly
  • District Attorney
  • County Clerk
  • Treasurer
  • Register of Deeds

Look at the following resources for more information on where to vote, what to bring to the polls, and more!

https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/content/407/437/1252/1262/default.aspx

http://libguides.uwlax.edu/voting

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
UWL, get out and vote!