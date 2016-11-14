Apply to The Racquet Today!
The Racquet is hiring for Spring 2017!
The Racquet is looking to fill the following positions:
- Multimedia Editor
- Managing Editor
- Advertising Director
- Reporters
Working for The Racquet has many benefits:
- All positions can opt to receive internship credit
- All positions are paid
- Looks great on a resume
- Meet a great groups of students
*We encourage students of all majors to apply!
Apply here online now! All job descriptions and duties can be found here. Applications are due by December 2nd, 2016 at 11:59 pm.
Questions can be directed to the Editor-In-Chief for Spring 2017, Destiny Baitinger, baitinge.destiny@uwlax.edu or the current Editor-In-Chief, Heidi Gempeler, gempler.heid@uwlax.edu.
