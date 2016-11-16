What Time is it? Cultural Coffee Hour





Students gathered on Tuesday to drink coffee and learn about different cultures. Cultural Coffee Hour, a monthly event, is hosted by the International Education and Engagement office. International students and study-abroad-alumni shared their knowledge at the November gathering on music from their home country or the county they studied in, within small discussion groups.

Participants sipped coffee and munched on cookies in the Cameron Hall of Nations-Centennial Hall while they were immersed in culture. Each group spoke about numerous international music topics including Chinese folk music, Chinese rock music, Chinese instruments, and Indian music, all centered around themes of history, culture, language, tradition, pop culture, and the influence of western culture. Attendees were able to engage by listening to samples of different music and famous international musicians. They were also able to participate in short group discussions following each presentation.

Cultural Coffee Hour is a place where students can come together to discuss various international topics and generate insightful and lively conversations over free coffee. It is also a fantastic way to meet new people and create cross-cultural relationships within the campus community.

Each month features a different international subject. Some of the past topics have been about food, current events, politics, and business. Next month’s Cultural Coffee Hour will be on international health and wellness and will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 6 at Eagle Hall Classroom, Eagle Hall.

Edward Neville, a second year UW-L student commented on why he likes to attend the monthly events, “It seems so open to all kinds of people, not just IEE [International Education and Engagement] people or Global Buddy people. If you know about the topics or you are interested in it, you can come. It is open to a lot of different people.”

Events like Cultural Coffee Hour is just one of many ways in which The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse strives to incorporate diversity, inclusion, and engagement into its environment and its overall goal of achievement of excellence. UW-L believes that incorporating diversity will enhance the academic mission of success as well as implementing a dynamic and inclusive atmosphere for the campus.

The International Education and Engagement office, which hosts Cultural Coffee Hour, aims to support the success of students by implementing hands-on global and cultural experiences though various programs, education, research, partnerships, and service opportunities.

On behalf of the event, Allie Pflughoeft, the event coordinator stated, “The purpose of Cultural Coffee Hour is to create awareness of international topics and issues while generating respect and appreciation of different cultures. The campus community benefits significantly from participating in this program by broadening their perspectives and developing an understanding of the world around them.”