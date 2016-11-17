UW-L Students on Thanksgiving Traditions

Thursday, Nov. 25, has been a day of giving thanks for Americans for close to 400 years. The upcoming holiday brings together families, friends, and creates annual traditions. Each UW-L student has their own, unique, Thanksgiving traditions.

While turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and green bean casserole are among many common Thanksgiving food traditions, students of UW-L express that the food isn’t all they look forward to on the fourth Thursday in November.

Thanksgiving recess beings at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 for the entire La Crosse campus. Many students will travel to their hometowns or other destinations to celebrate with friends and family.

UW-L Sophomore, Megan Roddy, reminisced on having a particular food item at her Thanksgiving. Roddy stated, “We always have green jello. We also watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s more about getting together with family, all [of] my 25 cousins, my aunts, uncles and grandparents.”

In addition to favorite Thanksgiving dishes, The Racquet’s Multimedia Editor, Alex Johnson, referenced activities that act as traditions in his family.

Johnson commented, “Every Thanksgiving my family and I all get together at my grandma’s house and eat a huge meal, like most families. But our Thanksgiving usually goes late into the night, with music and dancing to Spanish music.”

During Thanksgiving, Johnson and his family celebrate his American heritage as well as his Hispanic roots because his mother is from Nicaragua.

Students use Thanksgiving to celebrate heritages, customs, and family. It is a time for gathering, laughing, and a good time for a break. Classes at UW-L resume normally on Monday, Nov. 28 leaving just 14 days before finals begin.

UW-L 5th Year Senior, Megan Lockwood, commented her experience being at school right before the holiday. She stated, “Being at school for the holidays has always been very difficult for me. I absolutely love this time of year and being around family.”

Lockwood explained a new tradition that she is thankful for that began for her in college by saying, “One thing though that has helped is Friendsgiving. I get to eat comfort food instead of a lean cuisine, and I am able to [sit] and relax with friends. It may not be the same but it’s definitely something that I cherish.”

UW-L Senior, Whitney Malin, commented on her own traditions with her family. She explained what an exciting Holiday it is to have the whole family under one roof, “I come from a huge extended family, so we always have a potluck-style Thanksgiving. Since roughly 50 people come every year, the common tradition of the whole family sitting around one table has never been true for us. Instead, everyone makes a plate and spreads out to sit in any room of the house. It probably sounds chaotic, but I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

While Thanksgiving can be time to spend time with family and friends, it is also a time to be thankful. Many students expressed their appreciation for siblings, friends, education, and family.

UW-L Senior Megan McCarthy commented on the very things she is thankful for. McCarthy stated, “I am thankful for all my time at UW-L. It’s my last year here and I have made so many wonderful friends. I have taken classes that have inspired me to be a better person and have helped me find my calling.”