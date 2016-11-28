Kruser: An Outstanding Dual Collegiate Athlete





Ryan Kruser, a UW-La Crosse Senior, not only plays two sports, but excels. Ryan, or as some like to call him, “Kruzzz”, has been around sports since day one. Growing up 20 minutes North of Madison in Waunakee, WI, his family was huge Packer and Badger fans, like most families of Wisconsin.

Bleeding red and white on Saturday’s and green and gold on Sunday’s was a natural thing, and what he says, “were some of his finest memories growing up.” It’s safe to say, Ryan’s upbringing is the main reason he remains successful in multiple sports at the collegiate level.

He was put in organized basketball in the 1st grade and football in the 3rd grade. Throughout the years, he also participated in baseball as well as track. Kruser spoke about his influence without hesitating, “My parents have created an amazing support system for me and have been right by my side through everything. They actually have only missed 1 or 2 games in my entire collegiate career.”

Ryan was also a crucial part of the Waunakee High School football team, a powerhouse in recent years, in which he went 26-1 in two years as a varsity starter, including two state championship appearances, and coming away with one gold ball. Despite the success on the football field, the highly athletic receiver chose to walk-on to the men’s basketball team at UW-L.

Kruser explained, “I had always bounced back and forth for my favorite sport between whichever season it was, but during my visit with Coach Koelbl (UW-L Head Men’s Basketball Coach), I decided basketball was the better route for me.”

After some convincing from senior wide receiver and team captain, Sam Zwieg, a Watertown High School graduate who competed against Kruser back in high school, Kruser decided to return to the football field this fall. “I’ve been trying to get him to come out since we both got to UW-L because he’s a phenomenal athlete and I knew he had promising abilities,” said Zwieg.

Kruser’s success continued collegieately. Seven months ago, on a Saturday night inside Mitchell Hall, the UW-L men’s basketball team was heating up. They were snatching their 51 year drought, by winning their first conference title since 1965 versus UW-Stevens Point. It was late in the second half as the Eagle’s offense was on a 3-on-2 fast break.

Two quick passes left Kruser wide open for a three pointer. He nailed the shot and the student section went crazy. According to ncaa.org, 3% of high school basketball players go onto play at any level in the NCAA, and 6.5% of high school football players go on to play at any level in the NCAA.

Coach Koelbl, Head Coach for UW-L’s men’s basketball team, and former two-sport athlete at Viterbo University, had insight on being a double athlete. “I am all for playing multiple sports, as it develops several muscle groups which will allow for a player to keep their body is great condition. It also allows for the athlete to be in many different situations to prepare that athlete for upcoming situations in a different sport.”

On a windy, September Saturday in La Crosse at Roger Harring Stadium, Kruser suited up for a different game. He lined up deep for the punt, expecting the wind to carry the ball further than normal. The kick was shallow and low, causing him to hesitate on whether to approach the ball or not. The playmaker inside of him reacted quickly, fielding the ball off the bounce and heading up the field.

With the end zone in site, he shifted side to side as several players missed. There were only a few players left to beat. His speed is second to none, and within a flash, the 76 yard punt return puts the Eagles up 14-0 over Ripon College (Wis).

Ryan isn’t just on the football team’s roster this season; he is a key member of the team. Through seven games, he has played a large role in UW-L’s 5-2 start to the season, including 17 rushes for 91 yards, 29 receptions for 228 yards and a touchdown and even throwing his first career touchdown on his first attempt.

Kruser jokingly said “I definitely had to give Tarek (UW-L’s current QB) a hard time about me having 100% completion percentage for my [throwing] career.” His impact has also been noticed on special teams, including a spectacular 76 yard return for a touchdown vs Ripon College (Wis).

“He is easily one of the hardest workers on our squad. He never takes a play or rep off, which makes him a very easy player to coach,” said Head Football Coach, Mike Schmidt.

There are several multi-sport athletes at UW-L. The combinations are endless including football and track, cross-country and track. Kruser gave advice on being a multi-sport athlete, “I would encourage [young athletes] to play multiple sports, not just for the skills that will transfer over to other sports, but to understand the chemistry of being on several teams, and building your social/conflict resolution skills.”

There comes a time in every athletes life when the whistle is blown for the final time. That day is approaching for Ryan Kruser on the basketball court after this upcoming season. However, he will have one more year of eligibility for football following this season. What’s next for this dual sport athlete? Ryan looks to help guide the football team into the playoffs and win a WIAC championship on the hardwood for the second year in a row. You can continue to catch Ryan Kruser on the football field in fall of 2017 as well as this winter on the basketball court.