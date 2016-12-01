Viewpoint: Rory Gilmore, we were all rooting for you





Filed under Showcase, Viewpoint

If you have not watched the Gilmore Girls revival and do not wish to read spoilers, stop reading (but thanks for trying). Personally, my feelings were both complemented and strained across the four episodes. Fans, these episodes will be torn apart but I promise I will cover some positives toward the end. First, the characterization of Berta, Emily Gilmore’s housekeeper, was completely racist, and the fact that they double casted one of the only women of color from the original series to pull it off is completely inappropriate. Rose Abdoo deserves better. Second, the fat-shaming scene at the pool was completely uncalled for. Everyone is allowed to wear a swimsuit, especially when you make the decision to go to a literal swimming pool. Seeing Lauren Graham in her element was incredible, however I was severely disappointed in Rory Gilmore.

For a character who used to pride herself on her love of literature and global knowledge, she sure missed a chapter or two on privilege. Rory Gilmore is a Yale graduate who was on her way to cover the Obama campaign. Although A Year in the Life accurately depicted how difficult it is to be a freelance writer, it did not depict any effort or dedication on Rory’s behalf to keep that career going. She oversold the writing from a previously successful article, didn’t prepare for an interview because she couldn’t get off her high horse in time, and was entangled in an irrelevant book-that-didn’t-end-up-being-a-book during the beginning of the series.

Apart from her dreary professional ambition, her personal life was incredibly uncharacteristic. I was never Team Logan and this series extension completely validated that early 2000s decision, which is not something I thought I would be able to say about any of my other decisions during that time. Rory constantly forgets she is dating a random man named Paul (or was it Peter?) throughout the entire revival, all while sleeping with Logan whenever his fiancé isn’t in London. Rory has supposedly been dating Paul for two years prior to the new episodes, with their third year ended by the final episode. I believe this part of the plot was intended to be humorous, but it came off as completely self-centered and self-indulged. Not only that, but Logan’s manipulative nature was passed off as romanticism and generosity, rather than poison.

It is evident there were many parts of the Gilmore Girls revival that I was not pleased with, to say the least. However, it would be misleading to only point out the cons. I loved the idea of Rory writing a book about her relationship with her mother. After all, that’s what the series is about. Jess’s character development felt mature and genuine. The Chilton visit was well done and Paris Geller is everything. Emily Gilmore is a national treasure in these episodes. Watching her walk out of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting felt like a slow motion escape from an action movie explosion. Finally, it was just nice to be back in Stars Hollow.