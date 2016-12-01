UWL Theatre Presents a Sunny New Play about Gloomy People

Need a break from stressful studying? Spend an evening keeled over in laughter at the UW-La Crosse Department of Theatre Art’s production of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a giddy new comedy about middle-aged despair, psychics, and reverse strip-teasing.

Vanya and Sonia have never left the confines of their childhood home in Bucks County, PA, while their sister Masha has been gallivanting around the world as a successful actress. A surprise visit from Masha and her boy toy, Spike, throws the normally quiet household into utter upheaval as its residents and visitors get swept up in an intoxicating mixture of lust, rivalry, regret, and the sudden possibility of escape.

Senior Theatre Performance major, Maxwell Emmett Ward, stars as one the show’s title characters. You might recognize him as the outlandish leading man in One Man, Two Guvnors or as the hilarious sidekick Cosmo Brown in UWL’s sell-out, Singin’ in the Rain. Still wildly comedic, his current role of Vanya also focuses on serious matters such as depression and loneliness.

“The show hinges on hope. You look at three poorly aging siblings who are trying to navigate their lives – which seem increasingly purposeless.” Ward said.

Though it may not seem entertaining to watch middle-aged siblings complain and bicker, Ward assures that the show will leave you smiling.

“The show is hilarious. Like life, you’re given the option to laugh or cry at any given experience. The playwright has given us a piece in which we must choose to laugh.” Ward said.

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will play at 7:30 p.m. December 2-3 and December 8-10 with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on December 4 and 11 in Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts at 16th and Vine streets

Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 28. Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for senior/non UWL students and $5 for UWL students; call (608) 785-8522.

Cast: Carly Boles, Mitchell Gray, MaKenna Johnson, Jenna Moilanen, Megan Roddy, Maxwell Ward