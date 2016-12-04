Child Care Center Provides Entertainment for OCW





Daycare children gave a debut musical performance for the Organization for Campus Women on Thursday.

At the annual Holiday Social event, hosted by The Organization for Campus Women (OCW), there was a special appearance by the UW-L Childcare Singers. About 20 children from the Campus Child Center arrived to sing fun songs for the club including songs like Edelweiss, Daisy the dog, Over the River and Through the Woods, and Jingle Bells.

According to Cindy Selin, a four-year-old teacher at the center, the kids had been practicing songs all school year and these were some of the children’s favorites. A few were new songs which they learned just this week for the event. “The kiddos have been talking about friendship and kindness and doing things to make others happy, so they are happy to make others happy,” said Selin in regards to how the kids felt about performing for the OCW.

“They’re adorable!” exclaimed Collen Dixon, a UW-L staff member and member of OCW. “They’re the main reason to come to the Holiday Special every year!”

If you missed the children sing this time around, don’t worry. The Childcare Singers will be performing again in the spring. “We have a music show each year in April during the Week of the Young Child. During this show, all of the children at the center sing,” explained Selin.

Founded in 1971, The Organization for Campus Women is a group of female UW-La Crosse faculty and staff members. The club aims to unite La Crosse women in order to promote equal opportunities, as well as communicate and collaborate with other local, state, and nation organizations focused on improving women’s status.

OCW hosts numerous annual service projects and event in order to help enhance the lives of women. The club also provides a scholarship, the Jean L. Foss and Norene A. Smith OCW Scholarship, which aims to assist non-traditional female UW-L students with their studies.

At this Holiday Special, the members of OCW gathered in the Hall of Nations, Centennial Hall, for beverages, snacks and sweets, door prizes, socialization, and a little performance. Attendees were asked to consider bringing an unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Drive.

“My favorite part about being in The Organization for Campus Women is it’s a great way to socialize and meet with women across campus,” Dixon said. “Especially now that it’s getting colder, it helps get me out of my office!”

To learn more about The Organization for Campus Women or to access other resources for women, visit their website.