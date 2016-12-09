What to Expect from UW-L’s New Student Union

The New Student Union offers countless new venues, hang-out spots, food services, entertainment outlets, study spaces, offices and much, much more.

By the numbers, The Union, yet to be named, has 5 fireplaces, 3 primary entrances, 1 movie theater (which seats 220 people), a 2 story entertainment café, 1 new university bookstore featuring hundreds of new UW-La Crosse items (apparel, accessories, gifts, school supplies etc.), multiple computer labs, and 2 balconies.

The Student Union has been under the construction of Larry Ringgenberg, Director of University Centers, and the man overseeing the project. The Union brings many new and exciting prospects to campus, and Larry guaranteed that the students will not be disappointed.

A considerable amount of time and thought has been put into The Union’s architecture. One of the main design concepts was to bring La Crosse’s surroundings in, incorporating the beauty of nature into the building. The inside has countless details involving colors and textures within the flooring, lighting, ceiling, and walls of the Union.

These designs conceptually incorporate the natural surrounding symbols including the bluffs, the marsh, the trees, and the Mississippi. One example of this is the east facing side of the building, which was designed to mirror Granddad’s Bluff. Unique conceptual elements like this are incorporated throughout the entire building.

The New Union will have new food venues as well as some old ones transitioning from Cartwright. Though there has been many rumors, Ringgenburg gave The Racquet the inside scoop. Students can count on having Einstein’s Bagels, most of the stations from the Galley, food from the Cellar (pizza, burgers, nachos, chicken), a deli, a coffee shop, a sandwich stand, and a red brick pizza oven. The Union will serve two types of tap beer and wine for students who are of age in what will be the new Cellar. “There will also be a chicken station similar to Chick-fil-A,” explained Ringgenburg.

As of right now, Red Mango does not have a place in The Union, though Ringgenburg says they are hoping to find space for it in another building on campus. The food services are spread throughout The Union along with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating for eating and hanging out.

There is a spacious movie theater on the basement level of the Union. It seats 220, which includes handicap seating, and contains different sized seats for the comfort of attendees. The theater can be used by all student organizations, including CAB, to screen films, as well as having its own show time schedule. Similar to the movie theater is the café stage which Ringgenburg said, “I hope many student groups utilize both of these venues for events”.

Directly outside of the theater is The Concession Stand, where student organizations can sign up to sell popcorn, candy, drinks, and other movie snacks to simultaneously support the theater and fundraise for their organization.

The café, which has an urban, warehouse feel to it, has a raised stage and projection screen for live music performances, screening sports games, and open mic events. The café has movable booths and tables so the room can be rearranged depending on the event going on. Much like The Cellar, it will be a great spot to hang out with friends and grab dinner. When you’re in there, check out the lines on the floor, they hold hearing loops which will assist those with hearing aids during loud performances.

On all levels of the building are countless nooks and crannies, lounges, and conference rooms, for students to study and collaborate together. Though many have expressed concerns about the Student Union and its space for studying, Ringgenburg assured The Racquet that students have ample space.

Students can cozy up by one of the many fireplaces or near the bright and sunny glass lounge called The Eagle’s Nest. The Union also has a few spots which Larry Ringgenberg likes to call “destination seating”, or areas of the building with partially unique seating and lighting. Unlike the study spaces in Cartwright, which are all in one big open space, the Union’s study and lounge areas are more spread out and secluded which will keep noise level down and prepare students to focus.

Of course, The Union isn’t just for studying. Students will have access to many entertainment venues including a recreation area; a colorful and spunky room on the basement level which has various games such as air hockey, foosball, darts, and pool all free of charge. Similar to Cartwright, the building will be run by students. Individuals can check out equipment from a student-operated information desk central to the entire building, and ask questions as well.

On the second floor of The Union, students will find numerous conference and meeting rooms, student offices, and The Admissions Office. The Cove is a community style office space for student organizations, including the Pride Center, Leadership and Involvement Center, Food Pantry, Multi-cultural Center, Campus Activity Board (CAB), The Racquet, and Student Senate. All of the offices face in on each other, generating a close knit community with a shared kitchen and conferences room in the middle.

Valhalla has been transitioned over to the new Union. However, this new elegant venue, called The Bluff Room is much bigger than Valhalla. It seats 1,250 people in a theater style set-up and around 500-600 in a banquet style. It has a stage, much like Valhalla does, only much bigger with two green rooms and full light and sound system. Performances and events such as ATP and freshman orientation can comfortably take place in this space. Again, much like Valhalla, it can be closed off into three separate rooms, each named after a different bluff.

The New Union will also hold a revamped textbook rental, a larger university book store, extra student organization storage, card services, a veteran’s lounge, computer rooms, as well as other offices.

Many students are wondering what will happen to Cartwright after the grand opening of the new Student Union. For the most part, the majority of the food venues and student offices will transition over to The Union. According to Ringgenberg, Cartwright will be around for another five to ten years, mostly being used for office space and a place for the gymnastics team and wrestling team to practice while Wittich Hall is under construction. Later down the road it will serve as cafeteria space while the renovate Whitney Dining Center as well.

Overall, students can expect The Union to be a bright, colorful, modern, and open space for hanging out, eating, studying, attending events, and getting involved on campus. The Union still has yet to be named. According to Ringgenberg, students have been entering suggestions and within the next two weeks, student senate will be voting on its official name.