Owning the future

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a doormat in the National Basketball Association for the majority of their existence, but all of that will change in the next few seasons. National sports media attention, Milwaukee is often viewed alongside similar Midwestern cities such as Cleveland and Detroit as a group of people you can poke fun at incessantly because their teams are never in title contention. Cleveland has begun to rewrite this narrative after homegrown superstar Lebron James led them to an NBA championship in 2016, with the Cleveland Indians also nearly winning the World Series.

Milwaukee intends to do the same behind young, athletic, immensely talented players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and fellow first round pick Jabari Parker. Both possess the size, play making ability, and youth to develop into all star caliber players, which the Bucks have not had since Michael Redd in 2004. This is the longest active streak in the entire league, and lack of star power in Milwaukee has continually plagued them. The Bucks have put together good rosters while earning multiple playoff appearances since 2004, but have lacked the superstar to put them over the edge against top tier opposition.

Small market teams are often forced to build talented rosters through the draft since free agents and the money associated with them are often unfeasible. Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted 15th overall in the 2013 NBA draft after a stint in the professional leagues of his home country Greece. Now in his fourth year as an NBA player “The Greek Freak” has shown his potential as a budding superstar, averaging 22 points, six assists, and over two blocks per game through the first 20 games of the season.

In 2014, Jabari Parker, one of the most sought after talents of his generation, left basketball powerhouse Duke University and was subsequently drafted second overall by Milwaukee. Parker has garnered comparisons to Lebron James while also being considered the best player to ever come out of the Chicago area. After bouncing back from tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament the 21-year-old has put together a robust year so far, averaging 19 points in just 32 minutes each game this season.

Although listed at 6 feet 11 inches Antetokounmpo has seen time at point guard throughout the entire season, with Parker sticking to his traditional role of power forward. A dynamic combination of two young stars is a recipe for success in a city yearning for elite talent. More so than any other professional league, the NBA demands star players on teams that win championships, they are critical to success.

An important factor for the Bucks’ success is the NBA’s Eastern Conference remaining significantly weaker than the west, leaving Milwaukee with a better chance to advance in each series, assuming a playoff appearance. Another team who drafted well, gained two superstars, and then had continual success was the Oklahoma City Thunder. They hit the jackpot by selecting former Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant, perpetual all star point guard Russell Westbrook, and offensive juggernaut James harden, all within three years. Milwaukee hopes to attain similar success and has stuck with the plan of drafting young and developing raw athletes, as shown by their first round selection of Sudanese born Thon Maker this year. An immense amount of luck goes into turning this process into wins, with each pick potentially leading to sustained success or agony depending on the team.

The focus for the Bucks should now be to bank on both Antetokounmpo and Parker becoming legitimate stars in the league, while drafting around them. It’s imperative the organization works diligently to surround them with a deep and balanced team, or the team will be destined for failure every round they advance farther into the playoffs. As a small market team Milwaukee must start to turn potential future success into current success, mainly to have some leverage for their star players if they do turn into stars. The margin of error between a championship contender and an 8 seed (the last seed to get into the playoffs) isn’t as wide in the eastern conference. It is now up to Milwaukee’s front office to cement their place as a solid team with a foundation of two great draft picks.

Both Parker and Antetokounmpo are poised for breakout years, and the Bucks slogan of “Own the Future” seems to finally be reaching fruition. Antetokounmpo and Parker are both still extremely young, plus with how well they’re already playing the sky is the limit. Besides, does anybody really want to watch another Warriors, Spurs, Celtics, or Lakers championship? Incorporating a small market team into the mix of contenders adds a completely new dynamic to a league that has had seldom intriguing match ups between a variety of teams. The Bucks have fought to become a relevant team again thanks to beneficial outside circumstances in their favor, but also the great work of their front office. Finally, Milwaukee just might have something to cheer about.