Letter to the Editor: Concealed Carry on Campus





During the next legislative session there will be a bill introduced by Rep. Jesse Kremer for concealed carry on Wisconsin college campuses. And I have to admit, as a college student I am concerned.

I am not scared simply because guns are guns, as many would criticize. I am a Wisconsin kid who grew up around hunting and guns my whole life, but I also grew up with a deep value for the Wisconsin Idea. The simple, yet revolutionary belief that everyone has the right to further their intellectual growth.

A university is a place where students from all walks of life can learn from each other. In my opinion, a university is not a place for fear. Allowing students to carry weapons into the classroom will only escalate the fear we all feel. While I agree we need to do more to combat campus shootings, I feel there are better ways to do that than by arming our students.

I urge those who are concerned about the safety of our students to write or call their representatives. If you are not sure who to call, I would recommend Assembly Speaker Robin Vos at 608-266-5400. Please help protect the Wisconsin Idea.