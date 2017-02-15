Viewpoint: Google Provided Date to Millions This Valentine’s Day

Google Provides Date to Millions This Valentine’s Day

February 14th is special for many of reasons: all aspiring holiday card writers clearly make their break, candies are made to look and taste like the best shade of neon pink, and Dirty Dancing is probably airing on every channel.

This year, Google is offering the best free game right above their search bar. So, not only can you spend this Valentine’s Day attempting to find love at the bottom of your two pound bucket of ice cream, but you can lead the lonely pangolin to it’s Valentine.

Time Magazine writes about the game as being a call for conservation of these adorable pinecone-resembling creatures. But truly, the game is so much more—it’s giving purpose to singles across the world. If the pangolin can find love, so can you.

The game resembles real-life Valentine’s Day in many ways. In the second round, the pangolin must collect as many almonds as possible to make a cake while avoiding the spiky terrain. This is just like walking through the store on Valentine’s Day—get what you need, avoiding the couples, and get out! Practicing with this game will help singles across the globe feel little stress while carrying out daily activities on this day of abundant love.

However, staying inside all day to play the pangolin game may just be the best option. history.com shares that Americans spend almost 20 billion dollars a year on Valentine’s Day. Spending ten times the amount on flowers and chocolate than they’re worth on February 15th definitely boosts the economy.

Staying inside to play the pangolin love game will not only dedicate your precious time towards a good cause, but will make our economy suffer for a whopping 361 out of 365 days! “Entertaining, frustrating, and not worth my time,” the brutally honest freshman, Sarah Desch, shared upon being prompted to try the game out.

Those of you who were too busy to try the pangolin game to partake in your own love needs, might feel left out. However, this may just add to the next Valentine’s Day thrill: will you be proposed to or get in a fight? Will the pangolin soon become extinct or will gamers help raise awareness? Will your date night meal be at the Charmant totalling 100 dollars? These things, only February 15th can tell.

“Now I’m playing the pangolin game,” Racquet alumni Steve Altstadt admitted. Visit google.com to play the game for yourself.