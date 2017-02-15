Letter to the Editor: The Hypocrisy of the Women’s March

Viewpoint

The day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of women protesters marched all over the world. Unfortunately, in the spirit of unity and equality of all women, a large portion of the women population in this world were not invited or welcomed to this historic event. The pro-life group New Wave Feminists was removed as an official sponsor of the Washington D.C march because of its views, and all pro-life women who wished to participate were excluded.

It was a “march of diversity,” yet individuals with a different opinion on abortion were forbidden from this event. It was a march against Trump’s discrimination and intolerance, yet they declined and pushed away women who did not have the same mindset and beliefs of them. It was a march for pro-choice, yet the only choice they will support is their own. It was a march for “Women Rights Are Human Rights,” yet women who don’t agree with one policy do not get to participate at all.

The final sentence of the women’s march mission statement read “It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences.” But as one can see, the women who marched did not recognize, accept or celebrate the differences that define a large portion of women in this world. The Women’s March was not only hypocritical and counterproductive, but it was also self-defeating of its purpose; To unite. It only divided us more as women and individuals.