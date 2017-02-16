Letter to the Editor: Mandated Reporting, Helpful or Hurtful?

Close Retrieved from uwlax.edu Retrieved from uwlax.edu





Filed under Showcase, Viewpoint

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In an effort to address the rising epidemic of sexual assaults on college campuses, many institutions, including the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, have implemented Mandated Reporting policies. In short, this practice legally obliges the large majority of faculty members to report any allegations of sexual misconduct to the Title IX Coordinator which begins the process of an official investigation. A happy and healthy campus climate is the goal of the entire UW-L community, but unfortunately these well-intentioned polices are counterproductive and must be reconsidered.

This is because feelings of guilt and shame often follow an attack. Many victims are afraid to immediately begin the preceding of an official investigation as required by these policies. This makes it far less likely for survivors to seek help or report an attack because now the trusted authority figures in their lives, such as professors or Resident Assistants, are all classified as mandated reporters. Deterring survivors from ever disclosing information or seeking aid by limiting their resources hurts the not only the victim, but fosters a hostile La Crosse community.

The choice to begin an official investigation should instead be given to the survivor. Although currently there are a select few options for confidential reporting on campus, they are an ineffective resource. In the days following a sexual assault, it is highly unlikely that an individual would venture to an unexplored environment to confide in an unfamiliar campus official about such a deeply personal trauma.

By amending these policies, UW-L can support survivors of sexual assault and help them reach a decision to proceed with an investigation on their own. This will not only help the individuals and their healing process, but accomplish the initial goal of the university by increasing reports of sexual assault and creating a positive campus climate.