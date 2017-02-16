Koelbl Earns 200th Victory vs. Stout

Close Retrieved from uwlathletics.com Retrieved from uwlathletics.com





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse hosted The University of Wisconsin-Stout for their final home game of the season. The Eagles looked to gain momentum before starting the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournament next week.

When asked how the WIAC conference teams were performing, UW-L Assistant Coach, Bobby Wheet, remarked, “It’s obviously one of the best in the country and it proved it this year. It’s been really balanced and competitive.” This statement was consistent with the opening of the game as both teams traded shots early and the score remained close.

Five minutes into the first half and Stout committed errant turnovers on consecutive possessions, allowing the Eagles to gain a five point lead. Another Stout turnover, this one from behind the arc, lead UW-L off to the races with Kenny Finco easily finishing at the rim. The breakaway widened the lead to nine points.

Midway through the first half, a sharp cut and crisp bounce pass gave the Eagles’ Ben Meinholz the opportunity to score. As he rolled in a reverse layup, Stout was forced to take a time out, trailing by 13.

The rest of the half saw Stout struggling to get offensive possessions to turn into points. Strip steals, contested shots, and smart defense allowed the Eagles to build their lead as the game progressed.

Stout opened up the half with a full court press to try and unsettle the Eagles, but it was broken repeatedly and did not appear to slow the home team down. With a 20-point lead already in hand, La Crosse was content to let the clock dwindle even as fast breaks developed and open shots appeared. With ten minutes remaining the eagles maintained a comfortable cushion as the score rested at 59 to 36.

Later in the half Finco continued his success as he cut to the rim behind a Stout defender for another two points, assuring a victory for the Eagles as time began to dwindle.

The final score read 77 to 52. Prior to the game, UW-L Head Coach, Ken Koelbl, stated, “When you have five seniors I think they’d obviously like to go out on a positive note and have their last opportunity at Mitchell be a positive one.” The game also ended up as the 200th career victory for Koelbl, solidifying a good finish for UW-L

Wheet also reflected on the work done so far this season, and the impact the seniors had, “The biggest thing is that it’s a good group of guys that bonded pretty well, they really worked hard together, and we’re looking forward to post season.”

UW-L will have one more game against the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point before embarking for the WIAC tournament starting on Feb. 21.