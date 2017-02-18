Viewpoint: Why Tuesday’s (and Every) Vote Matters

Every four years we are all bombarded with letters and calls reminding us to vote, but it is really the elections in between that make a difference.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, there is a primary election for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Institution and, for some voters, county board. In a world with so much political uncertainty, these local elections are important now more than ever.

Per the Wisconsin State Statutes, “The superintendent’s responsibilities include providing leadership for Wisconsin’s public school districts, providing the public with information about school management, attendance, and performance, licensing the state’s teachers, and receiving and disbursing federal aid for schools.”

Considering Betsy DeVos was just confirmed as our Secretary of Education, it is vital to our state that we protect our public schools with everything we’ve got.

Which is why I urge you all to vote for Tony Evers and re-elect him to this position. Evers was elected in April of 2009 to this nonpartisan position. Since being in office he has continually put the students first and worked to find common ground in a very politically polarized world. Tony Evers is the only candidate that opposes private school vouchers, a program which DeVos promotes.

Private school vouchers take the tax payer’s money and put it towards private school education. Not only is this a clear violation of the separation of church and state, but it is incredibly unfair to ask the average tax payer to pay for private education. It also doesn’t benefit the families it was intended to help. It is the public institutions which draw in families to our state and provide crucial education for those without the means to go to private schools. We must start funding them properly.

As Evers states on his official campaign website, “I will continue to stand up for our children, and do what is right for the future of our State no matter their financial circumstance. I will vigorously defend our public schools, so we never pit the haves against the have nots.”

At his campaign’s core, it is about the children, not politics. No matter which side of the aisle you sit on, Tony Evers is who you should be voting for on Tuesday. From kindergarten to post-secondary education, I am proud to be a public-school student. I may not have children or be a teacher, but I understand the value of our investment in public education.

On Tuesday please stop by your polling location and cast your ballot. It is what makes living in a Democracy worthwhile, because we win and we lose, but only we have power to change it.

If you are not sure where your polling place is or what you need to bring you can check out myvote.wi.gov.