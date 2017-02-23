Eagles Swimming and Diving Team Victorious at WIAC

Sports

On Feb. 18, the University of Wisconsin La Crosse continued its winning tradition when the women’s swimming and diving team took home another Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) title. The Eagles beat second place University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire by 80 points.

The women’s team finished the season with four wins and two losses while remaining undefeated at home meets. If not for a narrow two-point loss at The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the Eagles would have completed a clean sweep of WIAC teams.

“It was the most total team effort I’ve ever seen. The seniors were really on top of it across the board,” remarked Head Coach Charlie King. “I am proud of every single person on the team, it was the biggest team win in every way. Everyone contributed and stepped up.”

Though triumphant, the Eagles faced some tough competition from the traditionally strong WIAC conference.

“Eau-Claire and Stevens Point are both incredibly good teams,” stated King “We were underdogs going into the conference meet and we came out on top.”

Though quick to credit the athletes with the successful season, King and diving coach Barry Schockmel were integral in the victorious season.

Swimming is unique to other sports since during competition the athletes are unable to hear instruction from their coaches, putting more emphasis on their preparation and individual ability.

“In swimming your communication is very limited so you have to deal with the voices in your head more than any other sport. When your heads underwater it’s just yourself and what you feel,” explained King.

“We try to be consistent and keep things in perspective,” stated Schockmel “I try to put less stress on the athletes so they view a meet as a practice.”

Relaxation is especially important in the high risk, high reward sport that is diving. Schockmel needed to ensure his divers were prepared for each dive in order to remain safe and perform well.

“In diving, you have a great opportunity to cause harm to yourself, it’s kind of a daredevil sport.”

Following the conference victory, the Eagles’ turn their focus to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Championships.

“The biggest thing of us is watching our athletes compete at the highest level against the best in the country, it’s incredible,” explained King.

The Eagles’ next competition is Friday, Feb. 24 at the NCAA Division III Regional Swimming and Diving Championships in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Pending the results of the regional meet, qualifying members of the swim and dive team will travel to Shenandoah, Texas for nationals’ March 15-18.