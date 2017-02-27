Viewpoint- Joe Biden: A National Treasure

Filed under Showcase, Viewpoint

On Nov. 20, 1942 Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The same city that produced power-houses such as Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute. This is one of several reasons why Joe Biden is truly something special.

After months of a demanding campaign Joe Biden was elected to the United States Senate by the voters of Delaware on Nov. 7, 1972. Just over a month later Biden’s wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter, Naomi died in a tragic car crash. This prompted Biden to consider resigning, but Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield encouraged him to persist. Biden’s son, Beau, remained in the hospital, but Biden persisted. He was sworn into office (in the hospital) as a newly single father and the sixth youngest senator in history. Famously, he commuted every day from Delaware to D.C. in order to be present in his sons’ lives.

However, my love for Joe started on a beautiful day in 2008 when President Obama asked him to team up and make the American Dream Team. During his time as Vice President, Joe Biden presided over the senate and earned the respect of Republicans and Democrats alike. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- Kentucky) stated on Biden’s last day in the Senate, “From the grip of unknowable despair came a new man, a better man, stronger and more compassionate” (usatoday.com).

During his 2012 acceptance speech, Obama described Biden as “America’s Happy Warrior.” This was a name Biden certainly lived up to over his career and life. He continued to overcome adversity when he mourned the loss of his son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. Still, Biden has continued to fight for Americans every day.

There is one particular issue that he tackled that is especially important to me, and should be to all of you. Joe Biden teamed up with various celebrities to combat sexual assault on college campuses through the It’s On Us campaign. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women and one in sixteen men are sexually assaulted on college campuses. That could be a roommate, best friend, or you. Joe is right: it is on our community to combat this on our campuses.

Biden truly demonstrates honor in politics. He reaches across the aisle when needed, but never sacrifices his strong morals, and he does it all while making aviators look cool. All at once he can eat two ice cream cones, quote Irish poets, and combat sexual assault on college campuses. All skills I am sure he will continue to utilize in his new title of professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

As Leslie Knope once said, “he’s precious cargo” (bustle.com). So, take care of him Penn. Biden is a national treasure even Nicolas Cage would want to steal.