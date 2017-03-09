Amy DuPont’s Return to Campus

Filed under Features, Showcase

UW-La Crosse tries to provide students with the tools to success, and when alumni like Amy DuPont come to campus all that is left is a little initiative. DuPont, a four time-Emmy award winner, has had a successful career as an anchor and reporter. She came to campus to show students what is possible with a little motivation and a degree from UW-L.

As an Eagle DuPont prepped for success. A part of the gymnastics team as well as a diver, DuPont never was a fan of free time. She got her start in the broadcasting world at KQEG-TV here in La Crosse. DuPont then had a short stint working in Minnesota before starting at WXOW, where she would stay for the next 13 years. At the end of that time, DuPont was presented with an important decision.

“I was getting married. My husband is a marine,” DuPont explains, “He gave me a choice, east coast, west coast or overseas.” To help her make this decision, DuPont utilized her vital network of connections and reached out to her trusted friend in the business, Boyd Huppert. DuPont said that Huppert told her that the east coast would be a waste of her talent.

DuPont’s move to San Diego is an ideal example of how making connections and building a network is vital to a career. DuPont said, “In any career, you need to build relationships and take advantage of the six degrees of Kevin Bacon.” DuPont describes this as the idea that any two people are six or fewer relationship links apart. DuPont elaborates on this, “Every job that I have gotten is because I knew somebody who knew somebody.”

Through the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon DuPont made her way into the San Diego market although, getting the job was only half the battle. San Diego is a very different city compared to La Crosse and DuPont needed to adjust quickly, “The cities are totally different,” DuPont describes, “The hardest thing is that I was here (in La Crosse) for so long that I just knew everybody. I knew who to call and where I was going.” For the first time in years, she needed to rely on the assignment desk to help her with contacts.

Despite the changes in her environment what DuPont calls, “The La Crosse Experience” helped her along the way. “When you leave the midwest and find someone that is from La Crosse you are BFF’s instantly,” DuPont continues, “Hold on to that, follow up and take advantage of networking and relationships.”

“The La Crosse experience” that assisted DuPont in her transition to San Diego is an experience that she would like again. “My goal is to come back here and finish out my career” DuPont elaborates, “Whether that puts me back at 19 or 8 it doesn’t matter, both stations do good work.” Wherever life brings DuPont, she has filled her toolbox with the necessary items to ensure her success.

For more information on future career chats, call Career Services at 1.(608).785.8514 or send an email to [email protected].