Ask 5: What can UW-L do as a campus to help alleviate racial issues?

payspreesniper.com





Filed under Features, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Diversity and inclusion are showcased on this campus. Although with the amount of hate crimes that have happened globally and locally this year, it’s necessary to ask, what do we do about this? Multiculturalism doesn’t just happen through having paid for signs that say we are a diverse campus; it comes from the realization that there may be an issue and that we come together as a student body to diminish it. Some students were taken aback by the question, and, a lot of them replied with: wow that’s a tough one or sorry, I just don’t know. Five of those asked stood out. The UW-L students who have thoughts on how to create change suggested:

Freshman, Ellie Yandry had ideas for how to actively alter racial issues, “Having different events on campus to educate people on different cultures would help. Or if there already are events like this, making people more aware that they’re happening. Maybe having speakers in the Student Union or even having students speak about their own traditions.”

Junior, Brady Laehn states that “we need to give more of a voice to any minority group that is a part of this campus to ensure there is equal representation that reflects the demographic.”

Sophomore, Lizzy Schneider suggests to enhance equality the student body needs to “promote mindfulness within every individual. To help humans understand that we are all connected to each other and the world around us. There is no such thing as color, just energy. The way the light bounces off our skin does not matter, only the way our souls shine through.”

Junior, Milton Cummings shares how the UW-L basketball team has tried to spread equality, “My freshman year, all of the athletes went to a guest speaker that spoke on this subject, and I found that to be pretty powerful among athletes.”

Freshman, DK Chioma is passionate about the subject. He explains, “Honestly I encourage people to speak up. If you hear someone use racial slurs, make a racial joke or mistreat people because of their race, say something. Adjust the behavior and the comment instead of the person. Do not resort to name calling or tell someone they’re a racist. This will only offend them, and make them angry. We learn it from the media and other people as children. Some people are racist on purpose due to deep seeded fears or anger about themselves that they project onto others. Sometimes good people are racist by accident because they’ve never thought deeply about a racism, and thus they repeat it. Learning more about racism, thinking critically, listening and empathizing with people of color can help people recognize and reduce any racist beliefs they didn’t realize they had.”

These students are actively thinking of ways to improve the current state of our campus. Turning these thoughts into actions will help to alleviate racial issues.