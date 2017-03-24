What Does the Travel Ban mean to You and Your Friends/Family at UW-L?

President Donald Trump has attempted to pass two separate executive orders restricting travel to and from certain countries; this has elicited mixed emotions on our campus. Both orders have been struck down by the federal court system, but that does not change the effect it had around the world, and on the UW-La Crosse campus. Students at UW-L have a variety of emotions regarding the ban.

Some students find the ban troubling. Senior, Ari Filiatrault, had this to say; “I find it difficult to be on a predominantly white campus during the time of the travel ban. You turn on the TV and see the destruction happening around the country, yet many people at UW-L aren’t phased because it doesn’t directly affect them or their families.” Filiatrault is also frustrated with what the ban is doing here in the US, “It personally provokes a frustrating sense of division in our country. It means that some of my friends, as US citizens, are unable to travel within their rights. It means that people are being dehumanized and stripped of their constitutional rights they deserve.”

Other students look towards the future implications of this ban. Collin Malliet gives their thoughts, “While I am lucky enough for my immediate friends and family to not be affected by the travel ban, I am aware that it is going to affect some students that go to school here at UWL and that is disappointing enough,” Malliet elaborates, “I am really hoping that this does not set a precedent of excluding people based only on where they are from.”

Some UW-L students look at the situation and think of the divide that it could cause. Carly Emmel is a senior at UW-L and shared their thoughts, “I see it as perpetuating the fear of different people. This blatant movement of Islamaphobia is further continuing the idea of us VS them. To discriminate against one facet of a person is truly fearful of who you are yourself,” Emmel continues, “This travel ban makes me very worried for my friends and how welcome they feel in their home.”

Students also think about the implications that this ban has on the US as a whole. UW-L student Benjamin Franson elaborated on their thoughts, “What I believe the ban really shows is that we do not care for individuals from a certain country because of their religion,” Franson continues, “It isn’t a good look at all when we in the US depend on immigrants for science, health, arts, and humanities; yet in our country they are the ones who are bringing the new ideas and concepts that broaden our culture.

Other UW-L students are indifferent to the ban. UW-L’s Sam McNaughton had this to say, “The travel ban does not affect me or my friends like it does for individuals from the restricted countries. The only way that it affects us is if Trump can prove that something good will come from it.”

Students have a range of opinions on this topic, but only time will tell if it is successful or detrimental for our country.