UW-L’s 52nd International Banquet





Filed under Features, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

UW-La Crosse’s 52nd International Banquet was held in the Union Bluffs Foyer in the new Student Union. The banquet featured numerous award presentations and performances. Performances featured UW-L Korean Percussion ensemble, young Kung Fu masters, and a breathtaking Ensemble from the 26 string Guzheng from South Korea. Chancellor Joe Gow gave out awards for leadership, community service, and university service, among other things. The event started with a bagpipe ensemble and students carrying flags from their home countries around the foyer hall.

Allie Pflughoeft, UW-L graduate student, stated, “The International Banquet is a gathering to celebrate students from all cultures. Many parents of international students came from their home countries to visit and we are very happy to bring them together. The students have been working very hard on their performances and I’m excited to see them bring it all together.”

Students and parents were given seats in groups that encouraged open discussion. Following the performances, there was a dinner service that featured dishes from Spain, Jamaica, Bulgaria, Albania, and more. Nearly all of the international students were wearing traditional attire to promote and express their own culture.

Ahmed Alaqil, UW-L sophomore from Saudi Arabia, stated, “I’m very happy to be here with so many international students and parents. I really hope they continue this event in my future years. Sometimes as an international student it’s difficult to expand your social group and make new friends, but the International Education and Engagement office is always helping us even when we don’t ask.”

Alaqil elaborated, “The performances were phenomenal and the food was really amazing. The little Kung Fu masters were my favorite performance. They were adorable and put a big smile on everyone’s face. My favorite dish was the Jamaican rum cake, I could eat it every day if they let me.”

The food and performances would have never been possible without the strong presence of UW-La Crosse’s international students.

“International inclusivity is very important to the advancement of culture on UW-La Crosse’s campus. We want to bring national and international students together as much as possible, and this is an event that brings people together for good food and a great show,” said Pflughoeft.