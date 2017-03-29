Ask Five: How can UW-L be more environmentally friendly?

Filed under Features, Showcase

Environmental issues and climate change are a very controversial topic. Rising temperatures around the world keep increasing and many people are worried about what the future holds in regards to the environment. What can UWL do to reduce their environmental impact? What are the campus’ thoughts on this topic?

Kieran Young, UW-L junior shared his ideas saying, “I haven’t really thought of it too much in regards to campus, but I really think they could push to recycle harder than they have been. I know they have recycle bins everywhere but there isn’t many signs saying ’recycle’.There is also a lot of lights on in the buildings often at times when they aren’t being used. That is definitely something they could do to save energy.”

Hannah Yackley, UW-L freshmen further expands on the topic of recycling stating, “I think it would be really helpful if at recycling stations to say or show what is recyclable and what isn’t. They have some in the new Student Union, but I don’t see any in the dorms.Sometimes I’ll get a pizza with cardboard and I don’t know if the cardboard with the food waste is still recyclable or not. I don’t want to mess up, so more information on what you should and shouldn’t recycle would be really helpful.”

Drew Cohlman, UW-L sophomore had different thoughts, “All of these new buildings and construction can’t be very good for the campus ecosystem. They are burning a lot of fossil fuels and tearing up campus to make room for their new buildings. I know it’s making the campus better, but it does harm the local environment.”

Joelle Miller, UW-L junior offered another helpful suggestion, “I don’t really get why there is still more paper towel dispensers instead of blow dryers. There are a lot of them but there is still a significant amount more paper towels being used. That could lessen our environmental impact as a campus by a lot.”

Mark McCarville, UW-L junior had an interesting idea on this topic, “I think we could always use more solar panels if we are trying to lessen the overall carbon footprint. If we start creating more of our own natural energy then we can stop burning fossil fuels to maintain our campus.”

There are many students on campus that have a voice on this issue of creating a more environmentally friendly campus.