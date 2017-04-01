The Clock Tower: The History, The Myths and More

Filed under Features, Showcase

On October 3, 1997 Hoeschler Tower became one of the most iconic landmarks on the UW-La Crosse campus, but most students only know of the tower’s superstitions and traditions. Whether it is avoiding the tower in order to graduate, or trying to save a college love life students abide by a peculiar set of rules regarding the tower, but they do not know much about the tower’s benefactor, Janet Hoeschler.

Janet Hoeschler, UW-L class of 1940, donated the funds to create the tower as well as the Carillon (bells) that sit in the tower today. A 1998 email written by Louis M. Markwith, then President of the UW-L Foundation, confirms that Hoeschler donated $75,000 to fund construction, matched by $60,000 from the university. The funds were used efficiently, enough to earn the tower the 1997 Excellence in Architectural Design Award for new construction. Without the Hoeschler family, UW-L would lose a lot more than just the clock tower.

Janet Hoeschler and the rest of the Hoeschler family will be remembered for their generosity to the alma mater that they loved. The Hoeschler family contributed things like the Jake and Janet Hoeschler Award for Excellence in the College of Business Administration; established in 1992 and increased in 2005. This was the first award designated for the top graduating senior. The Hoeschler’s also funded the “Hoeschler Quartet,” which financially assists top musicians in the university’s symphony orchestra. Without the Hoeschler family, even UW-L’s traditions and superstitions would be different.

Hoeschler Tower has been the focus of many UW-L traditions since it’s creation about 20 years ago. One tradition that out lives the tower by 61 years is the hanging of the lantern. In the fall of 1931 UW-L English professor O.O. White wrote a letter to one of our returning alums, “We’ll hang the lantern in the old college tower over the south door. You won’t need a key, the door will be open.” The lantern was hung on the south entrance to Graff Main Hall each homecoming until 1997 when it was permanently moved to Hoeschler tower, which was designed to replicate the south entry to Graff. The light is a reminder for students and alumni that they are part of “The La Crosse Experience” and are always welcome.

Throughout the ages, students and alumni have created superstitions to go along with the tower. Some are written off as fallacy, but some students live by others. Sam McNaughton may be a believer; “I was told if you walked under the tower you wouldn’t finish in four years,” McNaughton continues, “I took a stroll underneath it before freshman year and I am going to be taking a victory lap.” Kimberly McGregor never felt bold enough to test their superstitions, “I was told at my campus tour that walking underneath is bad luck. I still don’t think I’ve ever walked under it.” While some students buy into the superstitions, others are testing the truth.

Some UW-L students want to put the myths to rest. Camille Walter is going to find out how strong the superstitions are, “My mom told me that if I walked under the clock tower I’m not going to graduate,” Walter elaborates, “Tested this theory and I will keep you posted come May 14th.” Certain myths can be put to rest, but others may be a little harder to bust. Jake Wallock is a UW-L senior and had this to say about the myth’s he has heard, “If you die under the clock tower, you will spend the rest of eternity in a math 151 lecture.” Some myths may have consequences that are not worth testing.

Hoeschler Tower is a staple of our campus, one that comes with many different superstitions and a rich history. Take some time to appreciate the Hoeschler family and everything they have done for this campus.