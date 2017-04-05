Becoming Socially Aware Through Diversity Dialogues

Speaking on current issues relevant to our campus and the larger-scale society, Diversity Dialogues is a small piece of the second annual Social Justice Week. Session one of these dialogues began on April 4, 2017 in the University of Wisconsin La Crosse’s Centennial Hall. Three presentations were given on the topics of: bias and hate crimes, diversity and inclusion and the institutional responses to racism.

Starting off this session was UW-L Angell Residence Hall Director, Hanah Diebold with a discussion about bias, hate crimes and white privilege.

“Bias incidents and hate crimes were shown to have clear differences, hate crimes are message crimes that are meant to terrorize,” stated Diebold, “There is a pyramid of intensity involving hate crimes. In order to diminish any possible out-of-control spiral of these crimes, our community needs to actively thwart the problem from the bottom [non-criminal acts of bias].”

“How can you use your privilege to benefit others?” Diebold asked the audience, “Privilege means that there are simply some challenges that you just won’t experience and students should take the steps to educate themselves, challenge previous notions, and participate in alternate communities to gain cultural awareness.”

Speaking next at the Dialogues were UW-L students’ Stella Nathan and Authrene Ashton about the #Inclusion campaign and “cookie-seeking” in ally pretenders. The two women pose the question: is promoting diversity and inclusion on social media good or bad?

“On the surface, this harmless action is seemingly working towards the acceptance of a progressive society. However, often times it comes purely out of cookie seeking, or looking for praise and approval for something you’ve done,” explained Nathand an Ashton, “It’s not a trend for [minorities], it’s our lives. So, it’s always relevant.”

Angell Hall Assistant Hall Director Emily Tittle and UW-L student Jake Dyer wrapped up the session with a presentation on the institutional responses to racism.

“Although diversity is increasing, UW-L is continuing to hover at a comfortable 11% student minority population. This only furthers the notion that our university is not a fair representation of the real world, because we are a country of immigrants and minorities will soon be the majority in terms of population whether or not that allows those groups to rise socially,” stated Tittle and Dyer

“We are part of a privileged white group,” Dyer explained “one cannot separate themselves from the oppressive group. If you do not put in the efforts to diminish racism, you’re just as accountable as your entire privileged group.”

Some ways to fight racism highlighted by the speaker were: getting involved in clubs outside your own cultural group, staying open minded, and not only taking the first step to learning about different cultural and social groups but also continuing to learn and spread awareness every day.

Social Justice Week continues throughout the week with a number of events each day. A list of these event can be found at: https://www.uwlax.edu/social-justice/social-justice-week/2017/