Broadcasting Week Raises Awareness for RAQ Radio

Filed under Features, Showcase

The UW-La Crosse broadcasting program is often referred to as “UW-L’s best-kept secret”, a title that broadcasting students attempted to change with the Week of Broadcasting. Throughout the week of March 27th, 2017 RAQ radio organized a week of broadcasting designed to spread the word about all that RAQ accomplishes. This week saw many different events, ranging from live broadcasts to fundraisers all designed to spread the word of RAQ Radio.

The inspiration behind this event was to direct student’s attention to RAQ and show them the kind of productions that are created. Stephanie Sharpee, the Public Relations manager for RAQ, says, “Students should know that it is a really chill and fun environment that is run by fellow students so teamwork is a big factor in making everything work.”

The Week of Broadcasting saw a lot of community involvement from surrounding businesses. Week of Broadcasting was meant to raise awareness, but an organization like RAQ needs to fundraise to stay alive. Sharpee got in contact with some local businesses “Kwik Trip was very helpful with their donations,” Sharpee describes, “Green Grass Café and Buffalo Wild Wings were great venues with plentiful donations as well.” Without the support of local establishments, organizations like RAQ wouldn’t be able to survive.

Despite the success that broadcast week may have found, a lot of students are still unfamiliar with what RAQ does. General Manager Joey Olson provides some input into that, “Broadcasting club is an important medium for students to talk about what matters to them. People do their radio shows on anything they want, providing them a chance to get their opinions out on the things they believe.” Olson also stressed the fact that any student is able to host a show on RAQ, regardless of their major.

RAQ Radio is a unique campus organization that provides people with a lot of freedom. Students are provided with the opportunity and technology to create and host their very own radio show, broadcasted live on the Internet and posted as a podcast on Sound Cloud. Colin Malliet is the co-host of a popular RAQ show The Squawk, “We like to use our hour to showcase some of the music that we’ve been listening to and to share it with our listeners, as well as to talk current events and sports,” Malliet continues, “It’s a really fun experience for people to be able to tune in and be as into the show as I am.”

There is no end to the type of content that students can broadcast through RAQ. RAQ has shows that only talk about music, sports, some talk about traveling while others only talk about news. Malliet elaborates on some of the content they put on their show, “We have weekly bits such as Netflix Picks and our ‘Stu Swanpun’ of the week, where we mash up Stu’s name into a song title.” Some shows are a bit more laid back like The Squawk, while other shows cover more serious content.

Interested in checking out some of the content that RAQ radio produces? Check out RAQradio.com to listen to live shows, or go to https://soundcloud.com/raqpodcasts to hear pre-recorded shows. If interested in joining RAQ, send an email to [email protected].