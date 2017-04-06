UW-L Hosts Student Business Expo

News

The Student Business Expo at The University of Wisconsin La Crosse showcased business and entrepreneurial ideas from students. The event showcased students using their business acumen and experiences to promote ideas and give advice to others who wish to do the same in the future.

The event featured four groups, CEO (College Entrepreneurs Organization), DPM promotions, Liv4Prairie, and the Hungry Bear Bakery. Most students participating were either business or marketing majors that had business proposals for the future or sought further experience in a setting that could apply to the real world. Students usually began with a market analysis of the industry before creating implementation strategies.

Senior Clark Doyle, and Junior Sydney Bartos, Co-Managers of Hungry Bear Bakery, gave a presentation and samples available for visitors. Their business plan was tentative and intended to be a side task for the future, but both were open to making it a full time venture if necessary.

Their presentation included both a financial plan and an operational plan. The financial plan had a budget, resources, and product pricing. The operational plan highlighted key activities, implementation, and establishment of a location.

Doyle hoped to begin putting the idea into action later this summer. On advice he’d give to prospective entrepreneurs he stated, “Have fun with it, go and test out your ideas.”

The expo also allowed like-minded individuals to bounce ideas off each other. Doyle remarked, “It’s nice for student networking; you can always find someone else who is interested in it.” Those who attended gained insight on how to begin a similar project while also listening to reasoning behind certain choices from people with previous experience. Learning from others who have attempted entrepreneurial ideas can often lead down a path towards your own.

Another business, Liv4Prairie, was started by a freshman, Olivia Clark. The business helps prairie restoration by selling natural plants. The slogan for the business is “Restoring Wisconsin naturally, one seed at a time.” It’s an issue she’s been interested in since she was six years old since her family owns prairie land.

“I almost don’t feel like a business, it’s just a passion that I like to get people interested in,” stated Clark.

The event is an important resource for students looking to turn their hobbies and passions into a success story. It also gave real life examples of students implementing their plans into action, which is a critical step many never take. The expo allowed anyone who attended to build on their ideas and also receive advice from peers on what to do next.