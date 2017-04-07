Career Services Offers Internship Help for Students





Filed under Features, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Internships can be beneficial, hands-on learning experiences, and at UW-La Crosse, students can utilize Career Services to find them. According to the 2016-2017 Vanguard Handbook, approximately 700 students a year participate in internship experiences coordinated by Career Services. Through being advised directly and attending events like the Internship Information Session, students can get the help they need to gain valuable internship experience.

This information session, lead by UW-L Internship Program Coordinator Karen Durnin, informed students on various aspects of obtaining an internship. Topics consisted of an explanation regarding the assistance career services provides, how to use Eagle Opportunities, how to upload a resume, and the approval/registration process once a student has been offered a position.

Internships come in many forms and assist each student differently. Internships combine student’s classroom knowledge with practical work experience related to their professional goals. These opportunities include working for businesses, government agencies, and community organizations. UW-L students also have the opportunity to earn scholarly credit if all perquisites are met.

Career Services works with students in multiple ways to achieve their internship goals. Durnin elaborated on the assistance Career Services provides, “We advise students on how and where to expand their search, review resumes and cover letters and conduct mock interviews,” Durnin continues, “Career Services also hosts numerous career fairs and events on campus.” The office regulates Eagle Opportunities as well, UW-L’s online career services management system. This system allows students to keep up to date on internships, full-time jobs, career fairs and more.

Students choose to pursue internships for many reasons. Aiyana Dettmann is a Career Advisor in Career Services and commented on the importance of internships, “They are a great way to apply theories and lessons students learn in the classroom… The hands-on application can add an additional layer to their understanding,” Dettmann continues, “Internships can demonstrate that students have gained additional transferable skills that will be valuable in a future job search.” Whether it is to learn about career options in a certain field or to gain valuable on-the-job experience, there are countless reasons to pursue an internship.

Internships can be great for students, but finding the perfect one takes planning. Durnin had this message for students, “The best time to start looking for an internship is about 6 – 9 months ahead of when you want to begin an internship,” Durnin also stresses the importance of eagle opportunities, “Not only are positions posted by Career Services, but employers themselves post positions on a continuous basis.”

Many students at UW-L are currently exploring internships. Brian Schneider is currently maximizing his experience, “My internship has reinforced a lot of the concepts I have seen in the classroom, but my biggest takeaways are things that would not have been learned in class.” Other students, like Bria Lambert, appreciate their internship for the taste of professional life, “I have gotten a great feel for how different departments and employees at every level cooperate, communicate and plan.” Internships help UW-L student’s transition into the professional world.

Be on the lookout for more events from Career Services, contact them with any questions at [email protected] or give them a call at 608.785.8514.