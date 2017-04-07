Club Spotlight: Golf Club

Features, Showcase

The UW-La Crosse Golf Club is a brand-new club on campus actively looking to recruit new members. The Golf club was founded by Wesley Quintana and Mark McCarville in the fall semester of 2016. The club itself has yet to be active since the weather of Wisconsin is not very accommodating, but their recent meeting has set up events for this spring and summer.

Golf Club President Wesley Quintana talks about what the golf club does for its members, “We are trying to provide a community where golfers and golf lovers can come together to play as a group. Starting this spring we are going to have club golf outings every week or two where we all get together for a friendly game together.”

Since the club is new, they are still looking for more members to join at any time. There are about ten active members right now, and they are looking to expand further and find more people interested in playing or learning the sport of golf.

“Anybody can join. Most of us aren’t that skilled; we are just looking to have fun with a relaxed and fun group of people. We have a couple members who played competitively but at the moment we have no plans to. We just want to enjoy the nice weather and play a round or two,” states Quintana.

Golf Club Vice President Mark McCarville talks about plans for future events, “We are actively looking for a home course that we can routinely meet up. The price of a season pass is quite expensive so we are looking around for one that can accommodate college students.” McCarville elaborates, “There are plenty of ten or twelve dollar deal nights that we’ve been using recently to get the most for your money.”

“We just started so if you know about anybody interested in joining please email me at [email protected]We meet every other week so please forward this to anyone you might think wants to join!” states Quintana.