Money Monologues: Real Life Stories About Real Money

On Wednesday, April 12, the University of Wisconsin La Crosse’s Fredrick Theater featured the Money Monologues. This performance highlights real life stories from people in the La Crosse community about their usage of money and fiscal responsibilities.

The combination of financial responsibility and a theater performance may seem unusual, but its intention was to make a topic many might not find entertaining into one. “I thought it would be great to partner with performance arts to help get our message across,” stated Amanda Gasper, Financial Literacy Program Coordinator at UW-L. The Money Management Center utilizes performers from the school’s theater arts program to share real life stories from people in the La Crosse Community.

Gasper detailed the origins of the event. “It started with three students that went out and interviewed in the La-Crosse community. We named it this because the focus really is about the stories.”

It is a spoken word performance highlighting how to be financial responsibility as well as the woes that can come if you’re not careful with money.

Topics included gambling, scams, preparing for the real world, and credit cards. Recently, the performance has travelled to local high schools to get others thinking about financial responsibility before college. The event has even been copyrighted and is available for purchase to others looking to share the experience.

An example of a situation portrayed during the event follows. A young child asks: “Dad can’t we just go to McDonalds? The father responds, “No we don’t have any money.” The child immediately responds, “Well can’t you just get it from the cash machine?” This reenactment shows how plainly a child can view money, but many adults aren’t much better, and that’s the point behind it all.

The Money Monologues gave practical stories to get students thinking about the consequences of their spending and savings. Gasper noted, “It’s practice and you won’t be young forever. Your parents want you off the checkbook eventually so you can take what you learned and put it to use.”

Mary Leonard, the Director of the creative aspects of the performance, stated, “I really enjoy this collaboration, it’s been wonderful and as we go forward I think it’ll keep getting better and progressing, that’s my hope.” Future plans for the performance include adding music and costumes.

Gasper also spoke about that regardless of your profession, being astute with money is a skill everyone should obtain. “Just to be able to manage money wisely is something we all have to do. We all have to make a living, so what’s the best way to live? It’s different for everyone but it would help with the correct information,” stated Gasper. Leonard reiterated this sentiment; “I wish I had known all of these things many years ago.”