Ask 5: What is your favorite place to go off campus?





The La Crosse area has many different places and activities for students to spend their leisure time. When they're not studying at the library, listening during lecture, or grabbing a bite to eat at Whitney, there many other places students venture to such the bluffs or Riverside Park. But where else do UW-La Crosse students when they want to relax or have fun with friends?

Mercedes Dobbertin, UW-L junior stated, “When it comes to nature, the bluffs are beautiful almost year round to go hiking and driving around.”

Devonte Bridges, UW-L freshman gave a different opinion, “I might be going away from the popular stuff, but I really like the swamps near Myrick Park and Riverside. They are really calm and are an amazing place to relax and view nature without all the noise from the city.”

Peter Lenz, UW-L senior gave his thoughts saying, “I really enjoy exploring downtown. There are countless shops and eateries to stumble upon. I swear I almost find something new every time!”

Kenny Leonard, UW-L junior stated, “My favorite is definitely the bluffs. I don’t think there is a better place to spend watching the sunset in this area. Grandad’s usually has a lot of people but there are a lot of other viewpoints! I really like Rim of the City to look out and watch the sunset.

Bambi Shore, UW-L junior said, “I don’t know if I have a favorite specific place, but I really like driving around the bluffs and hills around the La Crosse area. There are so many scenic drives and each gives a different beautiful view! I love exploring and driving around.”

There are plenty of places to see, and things to do in the La Crosse area. These are just a few of the many places where UW-La Crosse students spend their time when they aren’t studying or doing homework.