What Do You Think About Trump’s Recent Attacks On Syria?

Features

On April 13 President Trump ordered an airstrike directed at the Syrian government in response to President Assad’s use of chemical weaponry on his own citizens. Although acts like these are globally known, local UW-L students and faculty had much to say on the attacks.

“I agree with his strike on Syria. At some point there needs to be something to show the Syrian government that what they’re doing is not ok,” Sam Allen, a freshman on campus had a brief remark on the military order.

Molly Rosencrantz, freshman and member of the College Republicans sternly stated that, “With the conflict in the Middle East, I feel that at this point we aren’t able to peacefully resolve this.”

Freshman, Kip Bichler feels that America’s power shined through in Trump’s actions, “I support it, because it shows Syria that those horrendous chemical attacks don’t go unnoticed, and that they are in the wrong.”

Junior, Caleb Willems also agreed that the attacks were not negative, “Trump acted in a way to let Assad know that it’s not alright to use chemical warfare in any situation, let alone on his own people. So, I think it was a good start to end Assad’s reign over Syria.”

Dr. Van Liere, a Political Science Professor specializing in international relations also responded, “There will be repercussions if you attack your citizens. However, between domestic and international law there are questions about ‘Were we right to do this… To take this particular action at this particular moment in time?’ Given the nature of the problems in Syria, this isn’t going to solve the problems, and if anything has the potential to make these issues worse.” He went on to question if this is a part of a broader plan.

Whether or not the U.S. strikes on Syria were a part of a broader plan, the strikes did happen and the U.S. will have and see what happens next. As for UW-L, these few students and faculty member seem to be morally in agreement: when a leader takes advantage of his or her power over their citizens, they should be punished.