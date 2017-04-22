Ask 5: What did you research, and what did you learn?





Filed under Features, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, the 20th annual UW-L Celebration of Student Research & Creativity gave students an opportunity to immerse themselves in student research. This event gave UW-La Crosse students the opportunity to present their research to their fellow students, professors and to the surrounding community. Students researched various topics and learned many things from the experience.

UW-L student Alyssa Patten conducted research regarding the impacts antimicrobial agent Triclosan has on Zebrafish Metamorphosis. Patten commented on their findings, “Triclosan has been accumulating in toxic levels in aquatic ecosystems and stunting development and growth in our zebrafish and other wild fish populations.” Patten explained the highlights of the experience, “I got to watch the entire development of these zebrafish by the time they hatched from their eggs,” Patten elaborated, “It was just amazing watching these little babies develop.”

UW-L student Aidan Murphy researched life in the marsh right here in La Crosse. Murphy compared their research experience to the classroom, “You learn a lot more about the actual skills when you have to be outside and see what you are collecting,” Murphy continued, “When you look at the water in the marsh you are not assuming there are millions of organisms that you can’t even see, but they are the foundation of this entire ecosystem.” Murphy said this research changed the way they look at the Marsh.

The event featured research focusing on many fields. Kemmesha Thomas was interested in the influence of injury and conducted research on collegiate cross-country runners. Thomas spoke on their research findings, “I learned that overall, the injured person takes a shorter amount of time to stabilize themselves after jumping over barriers.” Student research found inspiration from many places.

Some students utilized their research to help others. Ashley Brugger described their research, “I wanted to look at refugee students’ connectedness to school, meaning their feeling of belonging in school, that they are safe in school and people care about them.”

Brugger, involved in a refugee organization in their undergrad program, elaborated on inspirations for the research, “Connectedness to school is huge and with refugees, it is associated with mental health benefits, so I wanted to see ways we could help refugee students.”

Students utilized their research to identify problems they see in the world. Kimberly Drangeid shared their research; “I studied the effect that switching health insurance plans has on asthma patients’ medical adherence.” Drangeid commented on their inspiration, “I am interested in going into health care after graduation, and I also found that the US spends two and a have times the average country on health care expenses, part of which is medical non-adherence.” With their research, Drangeid attempted to better the service they hope to one day provide.