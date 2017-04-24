UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

UWL Theatre Department presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, a classic comedy about mistaken identities, secret engagements and exceptional wit. But don’t let the corsets and petticoats intimidate you, the characters in this show are no less entertainingly deceptive and judgmental than the followers on your Instagram feed.

In late 19th century London, bachelor Jack Worthing pretends to be a fictitious person by the name of “Ernest” in order to court the exquisitely desirable Gwendolyn Fairfax. When Jack –as Ernest- successfully woos Gwendolyn, Jack’s comrade, Algernon, decides to steal Jack’s idea and also pose as Ernest to win the heart of the beautiful Cecily Cardew. However, when Gwendolyn and Cecily discover they are both in love with a man named Ernest, the perfect plan becomes complete pandemonium.

Whether you’re coming to laugh at the satirical hypocrisy of the upper class or to watch Algernon try to shove an entire plate of cucumber sandwiches in his mouth, you are assured an evening of amusement.

Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest will play at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22 and April 27-29 with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on April 23 and 30 in Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts at 16th and Vine streets.

Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 17. Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for senior/non UWL students and $5 for UWL students; call (608) 785-8522.

If you go—

Who: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts

What: The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

Where: Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts, located on 16th and Vine streets.

When: April 21-22 & April 27-29, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 & 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Admission: $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and non-UWL students, $5 UWL students; call (608) 785-8522. Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 17. Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times.

Cast: Emily Farebrother, Morgan Gates, Colton Janz, Avital Maltinski, Aamer Mian, Beth Ryan, Devin Vogel, Allante Walker, Julia Whalen