The student news site of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

The Racquet

UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

UW-L Theater Department

UW-L Theater Department

Kelsey Norton, Guest Reporter
April 24, 2017
Filed under Features, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






UWL Theatre Department presents Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, a classic comedy about mistaken identities, secret engagements and exceptional wit. But don’t let the corsets and petticoats intimidate you, the characters in this show are no less entertainingly deceptive and judgmental than the followers on your Instagram feed.

In late 19th century London, bachelor Jack Worthing  pretends to be a fictitious person by the name of “Ernest” in order to court the exquisitely desirable Gwendolyn Fairfax. When Jack –as Ernest- successfully woos Gwendolyn, Jack’s comrade, Algernon, decides to steal Jack’s idea and also pose as Ernest to win the heart of the beautiful Cecily Cardew. However, when Gwendolyn and Cecily discover they are both in love with a man named Ernest, the perfect plan becomes complete pandemonium.

Whether you’re coming to laugh at the satirical hypocrisy of the upper class or to watch Algernon try to shove an entire plate of cucumber sandwiches in his mouth, you are assured an evening of amusement.

Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest will play at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22 and April 27-29 with matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on April 23 and 30 in Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts at 16th and Vine streets.

Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 17.  Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times.  Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for senior/non UWL students and $5 for UWL students; call (608) 785-8522.

 

If you go—

Who:    University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts

What:  The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

Where: Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts, located on 16th and Vine streets.

When:  April 21-22 & April 27-29, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 & 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Admission: $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and non-UWL students, $5 UWL students; call (608) 785-8522. Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 17.  Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times.

Cast: Emily Farebrother, Morgan Gates, Colton Janz, Avital Maltinski, Aamer Mian, Beth Ryan, Devin Vogel, Allante Walker, Julia Whalen

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    UW-L Faculty Host March For Science

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    UW-L Street Fair

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    Hmong Students and Allies Stand up to UW-L

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    Ask 5: What did you research, and what did you learn?

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    What Do You Think About Trump’s Recent Attacks On Syria?

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    The Last River Rat of the Mississippi Speaks at UW-L

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    Why is Earth Day Important?

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    Trump’s Latest Executive Orders: Why They Matter to UW-L Students

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    Student Senate Visits Resolution to Bring Natural World Indoors

  • UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society

    Features

    Ask 5: What is your favorite place to go off campus?

Menu
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
UW-L Theatre Presents a Timeless Tease of High Class Society